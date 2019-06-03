Huron-Manistee National Forests waive fees for Get Outdoors Day

CADILLAC — The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites in the Huron-Manistee National Forests on Saturday in celebration of National Get Outdoors Day.

Hikers, paddlers and other outdoor enthusiasts will have free access to the some of the forests’ most popular recreation sites, including:

• The Nurnberg Trailhead at Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in Mason County;

• The Big M Mountain Bike Trail in Manistee County;

• The Hoist Lake Foot Travel Area in Alcona County;

• Loda Lake National Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo County; and

• Rainbow Bend and other access sites on the Manistee Wild and Scenic River.

The National Get Outdoors Day fee waiver does not apply to:

• Camping fees;

• Day-use fees at the 14 sites in the Manistee National Forest that are managed by concessionaire American Land and Leisure; or

• Special fees, such as Pine and Pere Marquette River watercraft permits.

The Forest Service will offer two additional fee-free opportunities in 2019: Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 9-11, Veterans Day Weekend.

The fee waivers are made possible by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Other federal land management agencies, including the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, determine their own fee waiver schedules.

For more information about fee waivers at specific recreation sites, please contact the Huron-Manistee National Forests district offices:

• Baldwin/White Cloud Ranger Station: (231) 745-4631;

• Cadillac/Manistee Ranger Station: (231) 723-2211;

• Huron Shores Ranger Station (Oscoda): (989) 739-0728; and

• Mio Ranger Station: (989) 826-3252.