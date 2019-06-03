Kennedy Elementary students enjoy annual Field Day fun

MANISTEE — Turn a bunch of fourth and fifth grade students loose in an open space area and the odds are good there will be a display of pure energy.

That was what happened on Monday from one end of the Manistee Area Public Schools Chippewa Field to the other. Scattered across the field were several hundred students from Kennedy Elementary School gathered for a series of athletic events based on teamwork at the annual end-of-school year field day event.

It was obvious that the pent up energy from a long winter and a cooler than usual spring was ready to burst forth in a big way at this popular annual activity.

Teacher Wendy Adamski organized the event this year and said Monday’s weather was perfect for the kids to get out and enjoy some healthy physical activity on a sunny day. Fourth grade students went at it in the morning competition followed up by fifth grade students in the afternoon.

“The kids compete against all classes in their grade level in a series of events,” said Adamski. “We do have a traveling trophy for the top winners this year. So it is a matter of having fun, team building and just enjoying each other’s company on a beautiful day.”

Adamski said even the food service employees got in to the spirit of the day to feed this appetite-building group around noon.

“The food service program was really generous in bringing down a hot dog lunch to the concession stand so we could eat right here at the field,” she said.

Bragging rights were definitely on the line for all the teachers and their classes. They all showed great team spirit in encouraging and cheering on their fellow classmates.

“In the afternoon we have crab soccer (kids had to stay on the ground and kick the giant ball), flag tag and tug-of-war,” said Adamski. “All the events are set up in a way that the more they work together as a team, the more successful they will be. So we are hoping for fun and competitive events.”

The tug-of-war competition proved to be the most competitive as every member of a particular class would get a spot on the rope to help pull. When a class would pull another one over the center line the elation was evident.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in a voluntary 50 yard sprint that awarded medals to the students placed in the top three positions.

When the kids did work up a sweat they had the chance to cool down with ice pops courtesy of Rummel Orthodontics, which had staff on hand to distribute hundreds of the cool treats.

The MSU Extension also showed a good way to cool down after a hard workout as Cindy Jacobi and some helpers created smoothies for the students by using the most unique method. Students took turns riding a stationary bicycle that had a mixer attached to it, so it could to mix up the smoothies by working the pedals.

“They brought the nutrition bike here which showed the kids both the importance of exercise and in eating healthy,” said Adamski.

Adamski said it was a great overall way for the kids to get outside and enjoy a beautiful spring day as the 2018-19 school year comes to an end this week for the MAPS students.