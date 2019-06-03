Looking Back for June 4

20 YEARS AGO

Voters to decide city park’s fate

A special city election tentatively slated for Aug. 2 will determine the fate of a proposed plan to reroute traffic at the west end of River Street that would allow for the extension of a park at the Manistee Municipal Marina. The election was sparked by a successful petition drive aimed at eliminating the plan plus several other aspects of a $3.1 million downtown streetscape project. Council endorsed the overall streetscape plan but included a provision that a trial run be conducted at the west end of River Street. A citizen who owns a business near the controversial site appeared before city council this week, telling them business has decreased dramatically due to the trial run for the proposed plan.

40 YEARS AGO

Graduation

Diplomas in hand, Onekama High School seniors graduated on Friday evening where commencement exercises were held in the gymnasium. Brethren High School also held its graduation exercises on Friday, biddings its 53 seniors farewell. Bear Lake High School’s 36 seniors graduated on Saturday.

“Blazing Saddles” at Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is a special limited engagement of Mel Brooks’ “Blazing Saddles” starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the remainder of this week.

60 YEARS AGO

Summer Theatre plans

Plans for the coming season of the Manistee Summer Theatre are taking shape. Miss Made Skelly, managing director, will return to Manistee early in June. The season will open June 24 with “My Three Angels”. Other plays listed are: “The Festival”, “Who is that Lady I Saw With You?”, “The Crucible”, “Cloud 7”, “Years Ago”, “Diary of Anne Frank”, “Auntie Mame”, “Romanoff and Juliet”, “Tunnel of Love”, and “Abe Lincoln of Illinois”.

