Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend is June 8-9

MICHIGAN — Looking for a great reason to get outdoors? How about three.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has brought back the popular “Three Free” weekend – this year it’s Saturday and Sunday – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing pole, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, all free of charge.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore the outdoors, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to explore a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

These two days include:

• Free fishing. Twice a year (once in the summer, once in the winter), residents and nonresidents can enjoy Free Fishing Weekends and fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations do apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

• Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun within state parks, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks. Add state park stops to your itinerary and enjoy special programming and events during this state parks centennial year. Learn more about the passport at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.

• Riding ORV trails for free. During two Free ORV Weekends each year (the second one this year is set for Aug. 17-18), Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride DNR-designated routes and trails without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.

For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to put safety first when they’re enjoying Michigan’s woods, water and trails. Helpful safety tips – for ORV, boating, beach, fire and other topics – are available at Michigan.gov/DNREducation in the Safety Information section.

Additionally, many invasive plant and insect species continue to pose serious threats to Michigan’s natural landscape. The DNR encourages everyone to clean mud, seeds and debris from vehicles, gear and clothing. Find out other actions to take to help prevent the spread of invasive species at Michigan.gov/Invasives.