POLICE BLOTTER: Malicious destruction to vehicle reported in Manistee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Police Department responded to the following calls from May 27 to Saturday. All calls may not be reported.

May 27

• Deputies responded to a dog bite at the 400 block of First Street.

May 28

• A vehicle/flag pole crash was reported on U.S. 31 and Mason Street.

• A two car property damage crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Mason Street.

• Malicious destruction of property was reported.

Wednesday

• A deputy reported two blight violations.

• A private property damage crash was reported at the 300 block of Care Center Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported at the 100 block of Cypress Street.

• Deputies assisted SSCENT with an investigation.

Thursday

• A hit and run property damage crash was reported at Van Buren Street and U.S. 31.

• An individual was reported for driving while their license was suspended at Eighth and Olga streets.

Friday

• Malicious destruction to a motor vehicle was reported at the 200 block of Ramsdell Street.

• A dog was reported found.

Saturday

• A wallet was found at Cherry Road and 12th Street.

• A suspicious incident and motor vehicle dispute was reported at the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

• Deputies reported an individual for operating while intoxicated at U.S. 31 and First Street.