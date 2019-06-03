POLICE BLOTTER: Malicious destruction to vehicle reported in Manistee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Police Department responded to the following calls from May 27 to Saturday. All calls may not be reported.
May 27
• Deputies responded to a dog bite at the 400 block of First Street.
May 28
• A vehicle/flag pole crash was reported on U.S. 31 and Mason Street.
• A two car property damage crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Mason Street.
• Malicious destruction of property was reported.
Wednesday
• A deputy reported two blight violations.
• A private property damage crash was reported at the 300 block of Care Center Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported at the 100 block of Cypress Street.
• Deputies assisted SSCENT with an investigation.
Thursday
• A hit and run property damage crash was reported at Van Buren Street and U.S. 31.
• An individual was reported for driving while their license was suspended at Eighth and Olga streets.
Friday
• Malicious destruction to a motor vehicle was reported at the 200 block of Ramsdell Street.
• A dog was reported found.
Saturday
• A wallet was found at Cherry Road and 12th Street.
• A suspicious incident and motor vehicle dispute was reported at the 100 block of Lincoln Street.
• Deputies reported an individual for operating while intoxicated at U.S. 31 and First Street.