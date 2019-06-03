Run the Pier 5K to support cancer fund, law enforcement

MANISTEE — A new 5K race in Manistee invites people to catch a sunset view of Lake Michigan at the scenic Fifth Avenue Pier.

A recently founded group — which is still in the works of becoming a nonprofit — started the “Run the Pier 5K” to raise funds for Stomp Out Cancer and local public safety training.

The race will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Aug 10, inviting people to run or walk down Fifth Avenue, Monroe Street, Lakeshore Drive, past the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee at Fifth Avenue Beach, onto the pier and back the same route.

It will begin and end in the Memorial Drive parking lot.

James Beaudrie, co-owner of the Manistee Beverage Company, and Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Safety director, are co-founders of the race and nonprofit.

“The race is something that I have been thinking about for the past couple of years,” Beaudrie said. “It was super busy down here at the store and the time kind of got away from me. Tim came in here one day, and said ‘Hey, we should do a race.’ So it was serendipitous.”

Kozal said he previously was involved with the “EZ 5K/10K run,” which honored fallen Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Eric Zapata. Since moving to Manistee, Kozal said he wanted to start a charitable 5K event.

“It was something I was pretty passionate about. We had a 5K race and established funds for public safety training in that area, and it wound up doing really well,” Kozal said. “It has always been with me, and over time talking with James, we wanted to do something for the area.”

The Pier Foundation is made up of Kozal, Beaudrie, James Fink and Kyle Thompson.

Beaudrie said race day will provide an opportunity to increase foot traffic in the downtown district, through added tourism or participation by local residents.

“The response has been phenomenal,” Beaudrie said. “We have been trying to get sponsors from the downtown area; we have received a lot of sponsorships, which is fantastic. We want to get people excited about downtown Manistee.”

Racers will be safe the entire run, the Coast Guard will be staged in Lake Michigan by the pier and the streets will be blocked to traffic.

“We are going to have streets blocked off, cones directing people where to go and won’t have any traffic in that area,” Kozal said. “It should be very safe and everyone seems to be excited about it.”

The race will be held each year, Beaudrie said, and the nonprofit will likely grow in the future.

“We are the only race in Michigan at night that the route goes out onto a pier, so that’s pretty exciting,” Beaudrie said. “We are hoping to get people drawn to the race for that reason.”

Establishing funds for training opportunities, Kozal said, is something that is needed in the area.

“We do not have a lot of funds for training for public safety, and through this, we can establish a fund, add some money and start training people in the county,” Kozal said.

Beaudrie said all funds raised will stay local to benefit the two causes.

“Stomp Out Cancer is something that’s very close to my heart,” Beaudrie added. “Public safety training is something that Tim is passionate about, he being a board member and co-founder — it’s something we’re proud of.”

To sign up for the “Run the Pier 5K,” visit www.runthepier.com/. For questions or to volunteer on race day, send an email through the website or call Beaudrie at (231) 887-4644.