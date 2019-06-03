Senior Odyssey of the Mind encourages creativity

MANISTEE — One goal of the Manistee County Council on Aging is to keep area seniors independent and socialized by providing a wide range of programs and activities to residents over the age of 60.

One newer program is the Senior Odyssey of the Mind.

Two teams recently took part in a state competition, winning first and third places.

“If you look at the services provided by the Manistee County Council on Aging, and look at physical activities, mental activities, stimulation, emotional camaraderie together, a place for dining, this is one aspect of providing those different kind of services to keep seniors independent and healthy,” said Jo Hall, coach of Odyssey of the Mind team 2 and receptionist for MCCOA.

In its second year, a second team was added this season. Team one was comprised of seven members — the maximum — while team 2 included five.

All 12 members of the Manistee contingent traveled to Greenville High School on May 4 for the statewide Michigan Odyssey of the Mind competition.

Maureen Barry coached Team 1, which also won first place for long-term problem solving.

“When Sarah Howard approached us about doing it at the senior level I thought that would be really fun,” she said. “I’m really proud of the team, both teams. We practiced for several months. We had a very fun, creative team and they did really well and had a lot of fun at it. We all had a lot of fun.”

In Odyssey of the mind, which begins at kindergarten or first grade level and goes all the way up to college, team members work together to solve “problems” and create scenarios that address the “problem.” Then it is presented at a competition in a skit-type format. The competition also includes a “spontaneous problem” where teams are asked a question such as “Name things that are red,” and they must come up with as many creative responses as they can in a limited time.

In Senior Odyssey, participants are doing the exact same thing students have done in Odyssey of the Mind for over 30 years.

“It’s a great activity for seniors; you get to know the other people on your team a lot better. It’s like we become friends on the team. That really brings us together. It’s a great activity for seniors. We have a blast, we have a lot of fun,” said Hall. “It’s a really fun activity to stimulate your mind and become more creative.”

The teams will start back up again in the fall and will receive their problem in mid-January. Next year’s competition will again be in May.

For more information about Senior Odyssey of the Mind, contact the Manistee Senior Center at (231) 723-6477. Find out more about Senior Odyssey of the Mind competition by searching for Senior Odyssey of MI on Facebook.