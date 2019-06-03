STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Man gets prison in crash that killed Michigan newlyweds

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for a July 2018 crash that killed a newlywed couple in western Michigan near where they were married weeks earlier.

The Holland Sentinel reports 22-year-old Jacob Scot Damron of Wayland was given his punishment Monday after earlier pleading no contest to two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. His minimum sentence is just over 7 years.

The newspaper says Damron had used medical marijuana and was speeding. Defense lawyer Matthew Antkoviak says Damron also was taking an antidepressant.

The Allegan County sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Logan Thunderland Allbaugh and 22-year-old Hannah (Kwekel) Allbaugh died following the crash in Heath Township after a car drove through a stop sign and struck their vehicle .

Emergency declared in another Michigan county after flooding

CARO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Tuscola County following the county’s request for state assistance to address damage caused by recent flooding.

Monday’s declaration makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. Heavy rainfall on May 25 caused widespread flooding in Tuscola County, damaging infrastructure and private property in the county located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Last week, teams started working together to assess damage in the Detroit area due to spring flooding. Whitmer earlier announced a state of emergency in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

Areas along Lake St. Clair and western Lake Erie also have been hit by flooding in recent weeks due to winds and rainfall amid high water on the Great Lakes.

Michigan to allow commercial solar panels on more farmland

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have decided to allow solar panels for larger commercial solar arrays to be built on more farmland around the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell announced Monday that the department has decided to allow land enrolled in the Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program to be used for such solar power projects.

McDowell says in a statement the change “will not result in a loss of useable farmland” and will provide a “new opportunity for Michigan’s farmers to diversify.”

The land preservation program provides tax incentives to landowners who keep properties for agricultural use. Michigan says about 3.4 million acres (1.4 million hectares) of farmland currently are enrolled in the program and developers were having trouble finding farmland for large solar projects.

