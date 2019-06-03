The small suburb of Brooklyn

When first platted in the 1870s, the area on the north side of the present village of Eastlake was called Brooklyn.

It developed slowly at first, but had rapid growth in 1880 when a brickyard was established and R. G. Peters purchased the Sands mill. A newspaper reporter from the Manistee Independent visited the area in July of that year and provided readers with the following glowing account of the community:

“Early Wednesday morning, a reporter for the Independent made a flying visit to the rapidly-growing suburban village of Brooklyn, on the east side of Manistee Lake to see what was going on in that part of our busy town. We had not supposed before that the new brick yards of Messrs. Hall, Woodrow and Maynard was to be run on the extensive scale that it really will be when in operation, and were not a little surprised at the plan upon which preparations were being made.

“Mr. Will Hall has gone into the manufacture of brick with his characteristic energy and push, and superintends the work personally. Besides Mr. John Maynard, who is an experienced brick maker, the services of Mr. Jasper Canner of Napoleon, Ohio, one of the best men in his line in the United States, have been secured.

“Mr. Hall has been down in the south part of the State and received the best brick machine now in use — the Adrian Brick and Tile Machine — and he is now putting up the necessary buildings for the work. The yard is situated a few hundred yards back from the Little Lake, northeast of Peters’ mill, and the deposit of fine clay for brick at this place is sufficient for the manufacture of 8,000,000 of brick, which at the capacity of the works — 25,000 per diem — will furnish three seasons’ run.

This clay is superior to even that from which the celebrated Milwaukee brick is manufactured, in many particulars, and Mr. Hall feels sure that while he can produce the delicate yellow tint for which the Milwaukee is famous, he will also make a sounder and better brick, and one that will withstand the test of fire much longer.

“The machine for the brick stands about three feet high. At one end a hopper, into which the clay is shoveled, is placed. At the end are three dies, the exact size of the width and thickness of the brick, and through these dies brick are pressed at the rate of 56 per minute. From the machine they are removed directly to the backs where they are allowed to season three or four days, when they are placed in the kiln and burned.

“Besides the dies for the regular sized brick, they have matrices for beveled brick, made expressly for circular work, an 8 inch square paving brick, and one for molding brick so that the ends, instead of the sides shall be smooth and polished.

These latter are to be used in places where the end of the brick appears in a building. They will also manufacture all sizes of tile from 2 1/2 to 8 inches in diameter. The clay used for this work is excellent, and a first-class article of tiling will be made.

“The machine will be operated by a 30 horse power engine, which is now being set up under the supervision of Mr. C. M. Walker, an old and experienced engineer. An engine-house, 20×32 feet, will be built for its accommodation.

“A shed, 32×120 feet is to be erected for the accommodation of the brick, and a new boarding-house for the men will be put up right away. From fifteen to eighteen men will be employed.

“A tram road will be built across the marsh from the yard to a point on the Manistee River about 300 yards distant, on which cars will carry out the brick to a large scow capable of carrying 40,000 brick. The scow will be towed to this side of the lake, where the brick will be piled and placed on sale.

“While in Brooklyn we called at Mr. Peters’ mill, and found a large crew of men at work on the new mill. This mill will be one of the most complete in the country, and lumber, shingles and siding will all be made there. One of Prescott’s steam feeds was being put in the old mill. This part of the village is growing very rapidly.

Mr. Peters has just closed a contract with Mr. J. W. Pulsipher for the erection of ten neat cottages on the hill just east and a little north of his mill, and other improvements will follow.

“At the Canfield mill we found everything running smoothly under the supervision of Henry Magoon. A new double-block Challoner shingle machine is being put in this mill, which will increase its capacity, from 90,000 to 190,000 per day.

“Brooklyn bids fair to become quite a business place, and her railroad prospects are excellent.”