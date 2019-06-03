West Shore Pride plans June celebrations

MASON COUNTY — Local nonprofit organization West Shore Pride is hosting a number of events to celebrate and commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month.

On Wednesday, there will be a showing of the PBS documentary “Stonewall Uprising,” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, which are remembered as the catalyst for the gay rights movement. The film will be shown from 6-8 p.m. at the Ludington Library’s West Shore Bank Room.

Also Wednesday is the Crunch Monster Pride Ball at 10 p.m. at the Hi-Way Inn in Manistee, featuring local drag queens René Moxy, Babe Ruthless and Trixie.

Breakfast with Benefits, a charity brunch with proceeds donated to West Shore Pride, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Barley and Rye in downtown Ludington. In addition to food, cocktails and beermosas, they will be tapping Bell’s Brewery’s Sparkleberry beer.

On Saturday evening, enjoy a night of drag performances at Royalty: A Queer Variety Show from 7-10 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The show is for those 18 years old and up, and those 21 and up can enjoy beer from Starving Artist Brewery.

The third-annual West Shore Pride Fest is from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday in Ludington’s Rotary Park. The event includes nonprofit organizations and vendors, a children’s area and concessions. It will feature speeches, comedy and musical performances from Bog Wizard, Stage Left Theater Company, Logan Monson, Marsupial Mammals, and Mary Miller & Family.

West Shore Pride is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to building community, visibility and equality for LGBTQ individuals in Mason and Manistee counties and beyond. For more information, call (231) 233-3382, email westshorepride@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook.