AdviseMI program getting good results at CASMAN

MANISTEE — CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst told her board of education at a recent meeting that they are moving forward with another year of the AdviseMI program.

The program is designed for AdviseMI college and career advisers to work with seniors to advise them on what they need to do to prepare for post secondary options. CASMAN has had an adviser working with students during the past year.

“I have met with Emily Halling from AdviseMI to review this previous year with our AdviseMI College and Career Adviser,” said VanVoorst. “We reviewed the positives and the negatives about the year, and discussed ways that we all could make improvements moving forward.”

VanVoorst said the relationship has been a good one for CASMAN.

“Overall, all sides agree that it has been a good partnership, one that has helped increase student awareness and participation in post-secondary options and we look forward to continuing the relationship,” said VanVoorst.

Board members also heard about good things CASMAN students are doing to open up class opportunities at West Shore Community College.

“We have worked with with WSCC to offer all juniors the chance to sign up and participate in the Acculacer testing,” said VanVoorst. “This testing is beneficial for all students considering dual enrollment during high school. This also gives students a chance to find out where they would fit into a general curriculum course, so they can work on any weak areas during their last part of high school.”

VanVoorst informed the board that most of the staff has completed the Crisis Prevention Intervention training.

“Those who were unable to participate in the two-part series offered in April, will be participating in the training that is being offered in early August,” said VanVoorst.

The feedback from the staff has been quite positive, said the director.

“While our school has a hands off police being prepared and proactive is always the right move,” said VanVoorst. “Participants all agreed with how useful the training is and how even little things to make others feel more comfortable can be put into place right away.”

VanVoorst also said the school had a fun last day of school.

“We had fun activities and a cookout for the students on the last day of school,” said VanVoorst. “We also had local law enforcement serve the cookout meal and ice cream.”

An update was also given on the new door locks for the CASMAN building that were made possible with the Michigan State Police grant funds.

“Work has taken place on installing new door locks for the front and back main entrances,” said Van Voorst. “They still have the keypads to install yet outside of each door and once that is done the system should be ready to go.”

VanVoorst also told the board that she is using the final round of NWEA testing scores to finalize the evaluations for the staff.

“This year the state has rolled back the amount of student growth in the teacher evaluation to 25 percent instead of going to 40 percent where it was originally scheduled to go ,” said VanVoorst.