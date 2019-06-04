Becker-Witt wins new term on ISD board

MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District Board of Education member Mary Becker-Witt was elected to another term on the board after running unopposed in Monday’s election.

Becker-Witt’s seat was the only one set to expire this year.

ISD board of education members are elected on a vote by the boards of education located in that ISD district. In this election the Manistee Area Public, Onekama Consolidated, Bear Lake and Kaleva Norman Dickson school districts all had a vote. All of those districts cast a ballot for Becker-Witt.

At the recent meeting of the Manistee Intermediate School District board of education, a report was given to the board by superintendent Dave Cox. In his report he touched on how the ISD is making up time lost from snow days.

“We need to make up a few days, but will most likely look at half days to accomplish it,” said Cox. “For the most part we are fine with the hour requirement. Our plans are to use the afternoons of the half days for additional professional development.”

Cox also updated the board on a meeting he and ISD special education director Brooke McIsaac had with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians about opportunitie for the ISD students.

“We continue to discuss possible partnerships and training opportunities for students,” said Cox. “Although we will be staying at the Armory we will look to explore opportunities at the casino for some work based learning and skill attainment for our students.”

The board was also updated on the changes to the budget.

“As we continue to move forward with the changes to the budget and the structure of the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) we have posted the Early Childhood Coordinator (ECC) and Early Childhood Specialist (ECS) and interviews will be forthcoming,” said Cox.

He said there will be changes with the structure of those positions.

“As we mentioned previously we will be moving the ECC to a full-time hourly position that will provide us a lead person on the ground that will be working 40 hours per week and cover both WMISD and MISD,” said Cox. “We will also be changing the ECS from a full-time salaried position to a full-time hourly position. These changes will allow us to work within the constraints of the grant budget and continue to meet the needs and intent of the grant.”

McIsaac also updated the board on the activities in the special education department.

“Becky Biller, Kris Mauntler, Roy Anciso and myself attended the Great Lakes Homeland Security Conference in Grand Rapids,” said McIsaac. “The list of presenters was quite impressive and I believe it will help us build a solid plan as we move forward with our Emergency Operations Plan.”

The special education director also informed the board that the MISD Early On team was honored at the Early Childhood Luncheon this year.

“They received the Early Childhood Champion Award,” said McIsaac. “It was a lovely luncheon and the parent speakers were amazing.”

General Education director Lisa Lockman also reported to the board on the 31n funding that came to the district.

“The overall intent of the 31n funding is to enhance and expand the availability of the mental health services and supports to the general education students in Michigan,” said Lockman. “The use of these funds were discussed at the superintendent’s meeting and we will be working with districts to develop a plan to best use these funds to support district needs.”

Lockman also touched on activities in the Northern Michigan Learning Consortium.

“The consortium has expanded its shared services model and will now include support for science,” said Lockman. “We are pleased to have hired Linnea Gibson as a regional sciences consultant. She will be offering some science professional learning at the Wexford Missaukee Intermediate School District this summer.”

Manistee County Business Office Cooperative director of finance Kris Mauntler reported that her office will bring the tax levy calculations to the June meeting. She added they continue to work on negotiations for the locals in the business cooperative.