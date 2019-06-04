Complaint alleges Manistee Hospital violated labor laws

MANISTEE — The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a complaint against Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital following an investigation into charges received.

According to the allegations of the complaint issued by the NLRB in April, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital violated federal labor law by making changes to pay cycles for nurses and eliminating cash payments for those who opt out of employer-paid health insurance.

Julie Mueller, marketing director for Manistee Hospital, said a change to the pay cycle was required at the end of 2018 as Manistee Hospital prepared to move employees to the Munson Healthcare time and attendance platform.

“An extra pay date was added as the hospital shifted the pay period by one week,” she said. “The changes occurred after receiving the approval of the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), and the hospital moved the implementation from November to December at the request of the nurses.”

Mueller said the hospital eliminated the cash payments to align with Munson’s policies.

“The MNA was advised of the plan and was informed that it was time sensitive. The hospital lawfully implemented the change after reaching impasse on that issue with the union,” she said.

The hospital also did not provide information about health care utilization and relief staff utilization, as required by law, according to a press release from the Michigan Nurses Association.

However, Mueller said the hospital “complied with the request for information about the health plan, even arranging a special meeting with Priority Health and the MNA to review figures. While rates increased for the current benefit period, the hospital subsidized most of the additional employee cost. A new plan will go into effect July 1, 2019, so information about the old plan is no longer relevant.

“Manistee Hospital provided all available information about relief staff to the union in a timely manner. The relief pool has only been in place for a short time and is utilized when open shifts are unable to be filled,” said Mueller.

This week, RNs at Manistee Hospital, who are members of the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) filed an additional unfair labor practice charge stating hospital executives have made unilateral changes to nurses’ health care premiums and have again failed to provide information needed for collective bargaining.

“It’s pretty simple,” said Kristina Protasiewicz, an operating room nurse who is president of the nurses’ union at Manistee Hospital. “When you have a union, your employer can’t change terms and conditions of your employment without talking to you first. Hospital executives didn’t talk to us.”

Munson Manistee RNs have been negotiating with hospital executives for a new labor agreement since October 2017.

The complaint was issued by the NLRB because a settlement was not reached, according to the NLRB’s website. The next step is a hearing before an administrative law judge, which is set for August.

“Manistee Hospital believes these unfair labor practice charges are baseless,” said Mueller. “A hearing is scheduled … and we believe we will prevail.”