Free summer breakfast/lunch programs begin in this month

MANISTEE COUNTY — Children in the Manistee and Brethren areas will once again be able to get a free breakfast and lunch through the Summer Food Service program in those two school districts.

The program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Education through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and once again is based on the theme of “Meet Up and Eat Up.” It allows free breakfast and lunch meals to children 18 years and under or persons up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Brethren Schools food service director Tim Klenow said the Summer Food Service Program continues to be a big success at his school. This is the seventh year the district has hosted the program and they have focused the schedule around a lot of the school activities that will be taking place over the next several months.

“Our Summer Food Program is going to start June 24 and run Monday through Thursday until Aug. 1,” said Klenow. “We will have a week off and then start again on Aug. 12 and run Monday through Friday for two weeks until Aug. 23. The breakfast will be served 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to noon.”

Klenow said you can’t beat the price.

“Both breakfast and lunch are free to any child and they don’t have to be a resident of the area,” he said. “Anyone in the area who are vacationing or living in one of the other school districts are all eligible to eat free any of those days.”

Manistee Area Public Schools food service director Keri Carlson agreed that it is a great deal, and this year they will have three sites open to children to receive a free meal.

“My official start day for summer feeding here at MMHS is going to be June 17 even though we are done with school this week,” said Carlson. “We aren’t going to do breakfast right away as it is going to roll out in July as that tends to be a little bit slower. Our three sites that we will be serving at are MMHS, CASMAN Academy and the Kids Day that coincides with the Forest Festival. On the Kids Day I normally have three cooks on staff going down to First Street Beach Douglas Park and we serve more than 200 meals.”

The official times for the lunch at the Manistee Middle High School will be 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 17 to Aug. 22 (closed the week of July 4). Starting on July 8 they will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. They already have started the program at CASMAN this week because they have completed school and are doing their summer school program. Breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. from today to June 20.

Carlson said maybe down the road they will look at developing a mobile site to serve the free summer lunches because they are so well received at Kids Day.

“The thing about a mobile site is you need protection to get out of the weather, but it would be a way to pick up a couple more kids that can’t make it to the high school,” said Carlson.

Klenow said they plan to cater a menu more suited to warmer weather, but they are also trying some new things to see how they go over with the kids. He said the wide variety of students who come to the school gives them some good feedback.

“We are going to test a few new things as well that we may put into our menu for the next school year,” said Klenow. “It’s nice to have programs running at school at the same time that we can utilize for the summer program. We are having the SEEDs program here at the school and the school library is going to be open on Wednesdays and they both will be breaking for lunch here.”

Klenow said school districts are also trying to eliminate the learning loss gap with a series of summer programs that is keeping plenty of kids in the schools.

“I think feeding them nutritious meals is a big part of helping that learning process,” said Klenow. “We try to make the food even more fun in the summer as we want to get a many kids as we can in to eat. We try to have a good time so the kids keep coming back as it still is summer vacation.”

Some of the ways they accomplish that is by playing movies or having theme days during lunch.

“We also have dress up days and parties,” said Klenow. “We hopefully will be giving out some bikes this summer and prizes once a month as an incentive for participation and attendance.”

Carlson said they plan their program around some events like the summer book exchange at the MMHS (June 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7 and 14) which she said should bring in more kids.

“We try to reach everyone we can as we do have sports camps going on as usual and summer school going on,” said Carlson. “Something else we do is we serve FiveCAP (Headstart) their lunches as they run until July 18 this year.”

She said they invite everyone with children in those age groups to come in during those times for a free breakfast or lunch.

“It doesn’t matter if they live here, are visiting grandma and grandpa or just visiting the area,” said Carlson.