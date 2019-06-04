Hughes, Acton named Onekama’s Athletes of the Year

ONEKAMA — Following the school’s longstanding tradition, Onekama named its male and female Athletes of the Year for 2018-19. This year’s recipients are senior Ben Acton and junior Hanna Hughes.

Acton participated in football, basketball and baseball this year, collecting plenty of accolades along the way.

Acton helped lead the Portagers on an historic football run, making it all the way to the 8-player Division 2 state championship, where they eventually fell to the Rapid River Rockets. Acton, Onekama’s leading running back and linebacker, earned All-State honors for his senior season, both by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.

On the basketball court, Acton earned second team All-Northwest Conference, was part of his team’s Academic All-State distinction by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, and was named honorable mention on the All-Region team. Acton just recently completed the baseball season with the Portagers.

Hughes participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. As a second team All-Northwest Conference player, she helped the Portager volleyball team win a district title, while she was part of their Academic All-State distinction by both the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

She was also an All-Northwest Conference honorable mention as a basketball player while contributing to her team’s Academic All-State honor, as the Portagers had the highest cumulative GPA in all of Michigan. Hughes most recently helped Onekama’s softball team win a district title, and will play Saturday for a Division 4 regional championship.

Onekama’s Athlete of the Year awards are ultimately selected by the coaches of each individual sport, tallied by a point system throughout the year.

The male athlete of the year award dates back to 1949, while the female honor began in 1979. Interestingly, Hughes’ mother was the first recipient of Onekama’s female Athlete of the Year award.