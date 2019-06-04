Summer street work begins in Manistee

Crews mobilize on 12th Street for major reconstruction project

MANISTEE — The brightly colored caution barrels and signs are back for summer construction in the City of Manistee.

Work began on 12th Street in Manistee, while crews mobilized equipment to the site and blocked the street to traffic on Monday for a major reconstruction project.

From Maple Street to U.S. 31, reconstruction efforts will take place this summer, which officially started on Tuesday afternoon.

A detour was set up to route traffic around the project on Eighth Street. The project was budgeted at $967,918, with around 2,500 feet of work.

The construction is projected to be completed no later than Aug. 24. A scope of the planned work is posted on the City of Manistee’s website at www.manisteemi.gov/.

“Elmer’s Crane and Dozer have been awarded the construction contract,” stated Jeff Mikula, Department of Public Works director, in a press release. “The (construction) schedule is fluid and individual items and dates may change.”

The following projects are set to be completed during the 2019 construction season:

• Reconstruction of Ramsdell Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street;

• Reconstruction of Seventh Street from Ramsdell Street to High Street;

• Heavy rehabilitation slated for Tamarack Street from Bryant Avenue to Harvard Lane;

• A heavy rehabilitation project slated for Harvard Lane from Tamarack Street to the dead end;

• Reconstruction slated for Melitzer Street from First Avenue to Hughes Street;

• A reconstruction project at Melitzer Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue;

• A reconstruction project on Hughes Street from Melitzer Street to Fremont Street;

• Mill and fill work at Fremont Street from St. Mary’s Parkway to Hughes Street;

• Reconstruction work at Fremont Street from Hughes Street to First Avenue;

• A mill and fill project on First Avenue from Melitzer Street to the dead end;

• Mill and fill work on First Avenue from Melitzer Street to Fremont Street;

• Reconstruction work at Second Avenue from Melitzer Street to Fremont Street;

• Reconstruction work on Fremont Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue;

• A reconstruction project slated for Hastings Street from Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue;

• Reconstruction on Hastings Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue;

• A mill and fill project on Third Avenue from Hastings Street to Monroe Avenue; and

• Major reconstruction on Fifth Street from Ramsdell Street to Ramsdell Street.

Manistee City Council approved a budget of over $3 million for 2019 street work, and $775,000 for 2020 street work. Projected construction involves a small network of streets in 2019, but Mikula said the work will be completed in phases.

“When we design those projects, if there are major impacts like that in a whole neighborhood, we can create stages,” he said in a past interview. “When we do 12th Street this spring, we (will) put a clause in that says there has to be a one-way of gravel going to the west, maintained throughout the project.”