Bobcats roll through regional semifinal

CARSON CITY — Brethren baseball topped Fowler 8-0 in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Carson City on Wednesday.

Jake Riggs recorded 15 strikeouts in seven innings of work. As is often the case when he is on the bump, the Bobcat fielders did not see much action defensively, but Brethren head coach Julie Riggs was pleased with how everyone stayed focused and made plays when necessary.

“Jake had a solid night on the hill and Gavin was behind the dish squeezing everything,” Julie Riggs said. “They did a fantastic job. … Jake was up there getting a lot of strikeouts, but the gloves were there and ready.”

Already enjoying a 4-0 advantage through five innings, the Bobcats loaded the bases when Jalen Guenther and Tyler Guinan singled and Hunter Wojciechowski drew a walk. Facing a 1-2 count, Jake Riggs sent a shot over the fence for a grand slam that all but put the game out of reach.

Jake Riggs led the Bobcats at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a grand slam and four RBIs. Guenther batted 2-for-3 with an RBI, Gavin Asiala went 1-for-4 with an RBI, Troy Macurio hit 1-for-3 and had four steals while Tyler Guinan finished 1-for-3.

Brethren earned a spot in the regional tournament with a 15-0 win over Marion Monday in a district final.

Brethren drew first blood in the second inning when Jalen Guenther scored Troy Macurio with a single. Adrian Dean and Mason Stapley made it across home plate before the inning was over and the Bobcats took a 3-0 advantage into the third inning.

Brethren tacked on another run in the third when Jake Riggs hit a double before being driven in by Gavin Asiala.

“Once again it was of our offense that carried us through,” Julie Riggs said. “We got a good lead in the second inning and picked up another run in the third. As pitch counts go, you get to wondering, ‘We’re up and they haven’t scored yet — when am I going to take Jake out so he’s still available for Saturday?’

“You have all those strategic moves in your head, but as it is, he pitched the whole game and is still under the count.”

The Bobcats will face Beal City — who topped Pentwater 12-2 Wednesday in six innings in a regional semifinal — Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Fowler. The winning team will go on to face the winner of the game between Saginaw Nouvel and Marlette in a Division 4 Super Regional.

“I just know they have a good program,” Julie Riggs said of Beal City. “They’ve had the experience of being in playoff action. We just hope to keep doing our thing.”