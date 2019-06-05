Local students show their love for the theater

CHICAGO — High school drama programs are one of those unique opportunities that often instill a lifelong love of the theater into the students who participate.

Unlike some school activities that end for students when they leave high school, the opportunity to take part in plays and theatrical events is something that can be enjoyed throughout a person’s life.

It is one of the many reasons that the cooperative drama program that exists between Bear Lake, Kaleva Norman Dickson and Onekama Consolidated schools has positively impacted so many students over the years. What the program also does beyond the actual production every spring is give students the chance to experience some professional theatrical productions.

Cooperative drama director Amanda Harthun, co-directors John Storms-Rohm and some parent chaperones did something special for a large group of the students who participate in the program.

“We took a large group of Cooperative Drama Program students to Chicago to see the Broadway revival of ‘West Side Story’ at the Lyric Opera House,” said Harthun. “It was a quick trip down and back in one day for a matinee performance starring Corey Cott as Tony.”

Many people will recognize his name from television episodes of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ and the Public Broadcast/British Broadcasting mini-series “My Mother and Other Strangers.”

“Mikaela Bennett starred as Maria in ‘West Side Story’ and she is a graduate of the Julliard School and has appeared as a soloist at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall,” said Harthun.

Student Megan Gydesen said it was a really great opportunity to view a professional performance and all that goes into it.

“The experience was truly amazing,” she said. “Not only did we get to see professionals and learn from their experience, but we also got to experience a big city.”

Gydesen said that for a group of kids from some small northern Michigan communities, the trip alone was a great experience.

“Most people in our car had never been to a big city, so it was a huge culture shock and super exciting to go to Chicago,” she said.

Harthun said even though it was a quick trip they were able to work in some fun things while in Chicago.

“The students cruised Lakeshore Drive to have a picturesque view of the city on our drive in,” said Harthun. “We took a nice long walk along the river en route to eating some famous Lou Malnati’s deep dish Chicago style pizza.”

Fellow student Madison Ball agreed with the big city experience.

“I just liked how tall the buildings were because we live out in the country and we don’t have anything like that around,” she said.

Student Jocelyn Teter said the whole experience was a great one all the students.

“It was very fun and I really liked ‘West Side Story’ and the views of the city,” said Teter.

Harthun said important educational trips of this kind wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of the community.

“The students had a wonderful time and they were very grateful for the opportunity,” said Harthun. “The program was made possible in part by a grant from the Limitless Fund and the Manistee Rotary Education Fund of the Manistee County Community Foundation. We attribute the large participation rate not only to the students’ interest in musical theater, but also to the generous support from the Manistee County Community Foundation.”