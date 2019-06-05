Looking Back for June 6

40 YEARS AGO

Wards closing subject of council discussion

A petition drive protesting the closing of Manistee’s Montgomery Wards’ store was discussed at last night’s City Council meeting. Councilmen moved to draft a letter to “the chief executive officer of Wards”, adding their voice to the protest. Joe Monday, president of the Retail Merchants’ Association, explained the petitions to the Council. “This closing is going to have great ramifications,” Monday told the Council. “My immediate thoughts were concerned with the fact that, if no one moves into these buildings, gigantic buildings on both sides of RIver Street will be vacant.”

60 YEARS AGO

Board elections

The biennial county board of education election was held at the courthouse on June 1 at 8 p.m Two board members were elected to serve for a period of six years, with terms beginning on July 1, 1959 and ending June 30, 1965. The two members elected were Harold P. Snyder of Bear Lake and Weikko Pihl of Kaleva.

80 YEARS AGO

Commencement to be June 12

Principal L.C. Bendle of Manistee school today announced the annual commencement to take place in the auditorium on June 12 at 8 p.m. The graduating class of more than 100 will receive diplomas from Dorr L. Wilde, superintendent of schools.

Forest camp plans

J.F. Auge, landscape specialist from regional Forest Service headquarters in Milwaukee, is visiting local Forest Service offices today and until Friday is drawing up plans for district Forest Service camps. Among the sites he is making plans to improve are Udell Rollway campground and picnic grounds, Grant firetower and Wellston Guard Station.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum