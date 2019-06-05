Manistee Shoreline Showcase announces 2019 concert series

MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase announced its 17th annual summer music series.

Concerts will take place on Tuesday evenings from 7-9:15 p.m. at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo. New this year is the wind/rain location which will be at the Armory Youth Project.

Shows are free to the public, but donations are always appreciated to keep this music coming to Manistee. Shoreline Showcase is a nonprofit organization run by music loving volunteers.

The 2019 schedule is as follows:

• June 18: Paul Nelson Band — Grammy winning blues and rock;

• June 25: Robin Connell / Paul Brewer Quartet — straight ahead jazz and blues (tribute to series co-founder LynHoutman);

• July 2: Organissimo — blues, funk, soul and jazz;

• July 9: Double Trouble with Mary Rademacher / Francesca Armani and Co. — pop, jazz and show tunes;

• July 16: Carla Cooke, The Sam Cooke Experience — Sam’s daughter, Carla, and his original Motown guitarist Bill Davis; R&B, Motown and soul;

• July 23: Planet D Nonet — The Midwest’s premier swinging little big band;

• July 30: Petra van Nuis with the Phil DeGreg Trio — A-list jazz vocals and instrumentals;

• August 6: Tell Yo Mama — funky dance-jam vocals;

• August 13: James Armstrong — world traveled blues and soul;

• August 20: Cheryl Hodge Group — West Coast blues, jazz and R&B; and

• August 27: Sunset Groove — energetic mix of Blues, Rock and R&B.