Ramsdell to host Paul McCartney tribute show

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents “The McCartney Years Rockshow” on June 14.

Hailed by the original Beatles promoter as “the best on the scene,” The McCartney Years is a period-true, technically stunning and explosive live concert show that performs the music of Paul McCartney spanning two decades from The Beatles to Wings.

Songs include hits like “Hey Jude,” “Jet,” “Let It Be,” “Band On The Run,” “The Long And Winding Road,” “Live And Let Die,” “Lady Madonna” and many, many more, plus some of the deep cuts that McCartney wrote during the 1960s and 1970s; all performed to their original arrangements by a band that has entertained audiences worldwide, and even has a personal accolade from former Wings guitarist Denny Laine.

Tickets are available now at www.RamsdellTheatre.org or by calling MyNorthTickets at (800) 836-0717. This activity is supported in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Media Sponsor is Eagle 101.5.