Schools prepare for summer educational programs

MANISTEE — The 2019-20 school year will be coming to a close over the course of the next two weeks for all Manistee County school districts.

However, what will not be stopping is learning opportunities in many school districts. Several districts will be running summer school and enrichment programs over the course of the next few months prior the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools principal Jakob Veith said they have a busy summer planned for their students. All of it will lead up to the kindergarten to sixth grade Jump Start to School Program that will take place in August (Aug. 12-23) two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 school year.

“Yes, it is a summer school program, but it really is a jump start to the new school year,” said Veith. “In the mornings we will focus heavy on academics based on the end of the year test scores. We make sure we are meeting the needs of keeping those kids on track or where they finished this year before the summer started. It is designed to eliminate that summer slide that can occur when kids are not in school for a long period of time.”

Veith said the morning will put a strong focus on academics and in following the free lunch program, students will get the chance to do some different kind of learning that is centered around fun activities.

“The mornings will have math and English language arts and the afternoon we will bring in some fun activities,” said Veith. “Our coaches will come in and do a couple hour camps for basketball, football and soccer. We also have an arts and crafts type of class and we take the kids over to do a fishing class as well.”

It is a simple process that works well where the students learn the importance of working on academics before the fun things begin later in the day. The program is open to any K-6 grade student in Brethren Schools.

Veith said also throughout the summer they will have a summer library program that will take place on Wednesdays. Students can come in and they will have people who can read to them, and they will have fun activities like crafts.

“Kids will also get to pick out free books that they can take home and keep,” said Veith. “It is going to be a busy summer, and we are excited about it. Last year was the first time we did it this way, and we plan to build off of it and make it even better.”

CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst said some of her students are already in the process of working on credit recovery programs.

“It is running right now,” said VanVoorst. “It is funded through a grant with the 31A at risk funds, so that is specifically used for students who are off track of graduation.”

VanVoorst said the program will be running for three weeks.

“This allows them to come in and make up the credits on the classes they are behind on,” she said. “During the summer we use an online credit recovery program and (teacher) Bill Kinnunen is here to help tutor the students ever single day we are open. Then we also have Jasmine McGarrah come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays and she helps tutor the students in math.”

What also helps with their summer school program is CASMAN is a site for the Manistee Area Public Schools free summer breakfast/lunch program. She said what makes that nice is it is automatically open to any child under the age of 18 years of age.

“We have the food program running again and do both the breakfast and lunch programs and have it posted as it not only helps our kids, but any child can come in and get a free breakfast and lunch,” said VanVoorst. “So that works out really nice.”

VanVoorst said her students are doing well with the summer school program and getting the work done that they need to do.

Manistee Area Public Schools will be doing a summer term for credit recovery from June 17 to July 19 at the school. Kelsey Rhodes is coordinating the program again this year and said it is a good opportunity for those students who have fallen behind and need to work on getting back to their grade level.

“They are allowed to do the makeup during the school year, but when you have six other classes going on it is a little hard to do,” said Rhodes. “So if you can do it all over summer, you can just sit down and get it all done.”

Rhodes said it is an online program called Pearson Connexus that the district uses during the school year as well.

“So if a student right now is working on a course that they don’t quite finish, they can do it over summer school,” she said. “Or if they start something over summer school they can continue it over next year, so they don’t have to miss out on any of the work.”

She said this year there will be less kids in the summer term as they are doing only high school and not middle school. The middle school students need to make up the credits in the same manner as high school ones, so they will be doing a separate program for those grade levels.

“We will be there to provide assistance if they need help and we are also inviting National Honor Society students because they need to get a number of volunteer hours, so they can come and help the students,” said Rhodes. “Typically, we do this program late July into August, but we are going back to what it was before. That way kids can get it done and have a summer break before the next school year. Students can continue working at home if they start and can’t finish it.”

Rhodes said they also will be having the summer food program running at the same time that will allow students access to a free breakfast and lunch.

Both the Bear Lake and Onekama Consolidated Schools will not be having summer school type programs this year.