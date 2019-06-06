Arcadia pastor receives doctorate from Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. — Rev. Ryan Tinetti, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arcadia, received his doctorate from Duke University at the school’s recent graduation ceremonies.

Duke awarded more than 5,500 undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees during its annual commencement ceremony May 12.

Among those receiving degrees was Pastor Tinetti, who was awarded the Doctor of Ministry degree from the Divinity School. Tinetti, originally from Lake Orion, Michigan, completed his dissertation in the area of preaching and classical rhetoric. He has been serving Trinity Arcadia since November.

Duke President Vincent E. Price presided over the ceremony at Wallace Wade Stadium, and former WNBA President Lisa Borders, a Duke alumna and trustee, delivered the commencement address.