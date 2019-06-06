ISD students enjoy pen pal status with Navy divers

MANISTEE — There are times in life when educational opportunities are presented to teachers that are just too good to pass up.

Manistee Intermediate School District Middle Moderately Cognitive Impaired teacher Ellen Doerfer had one of those opportunities come to her 15 students this year when they became pen pals with a group of United States Navy diver trainees in Panama City Florida. Doerfer said it has been a great experience for her students.

“We have been pen palling with them for the whole year,” said Doerfer. “I know them because my cousin is one of the dive instructors and his wife is the ombudsmen on base.

Ombudsmen are volunteers appointed by a commanding officer to serve as an information link between command leadership and command families. Ombudsmen are trained to disseminate information — official Department of the Navy and command information, command-climate issues and local community opportunities.

“So she also had the connections and hooked us up with one of the classes,” said Doerfer. “The divers just recently had their graduation and will be moving on.”

Doerfer said the students wrote to the Navy personnel on a variety of subjects.

“We would write about class and state,” said Doerfer. “A lot of them hadn’t experienced snow, so we wrote about those type of things and all the snow days we were having here. We would write that it was 5 degrees here and they would answer back saying it was 75 degrees down there.”

The most exciting part of the program for the Manistee students was when they would receive letters from the Navy divers.

“It has been the highlight of our year, as our kids would always read the letters they received individually and then they would read their own letters to everybody,” she said. “My cousin would then send pictures of his group and we would send them some back and forth of us. The divers got a special pin at graduation for doing this project, so that was pretty neat.”

Doerfer said they added a personal touch to it that really brought a smile to the kids’ faces.

“We have a class mascot that is a skeleton, so we sent them a mini skeleton and they would take pictures in the swimming pool with it, or in their dive chamber,” said Doerfer. “The kids probably did about 10 letters each during the school year.”

This weekend Doerfer plans to visit her cousin in Florida. They are giving Doerfer’s students a surprise gift of T-shirts they designed for them.

“My cousin and his wife actually came to visit us during the year, but their station is up in Panama City this upcoming year, so I plan to start it up with them and hopefully the torch will be passed to the new ombudsmen on base,” said Doerfer.