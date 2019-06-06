Local author publishes third novel

ONEKAMA — Local author, John Wemlinger, has just published his third novel titled “Before the Snow Flies”.

It deals with the difficult subject of suicide and tells the story of U.S. Army Special Forces Major David

Keller who was well on his way to becoming a general when a roadside bomb in Afghanistan took his legs. Angry, grieving and carrying a loaded gun, David returns home to mend a few fences intending to eventually use the gun to end his life. But before the snow flies, his family, his community and Maggie McCall, someone he tried to forget, will prove to him that life in the small town of Onekama can be great once again — if he will only let it … and if murder doesn’t get in the way.

“It will make you smile as often as it will make you cry,” said fellow author, Tim Kennan, a Vietnam veteran and Silver Star recipient.

Emilee Johnson, a Captain in the Army Nurse Corps calls it, “A powerful novel with a wonderful message wrapped around a great story.”

A Book Launch Celebration is planned for 4-6 p.m. on June 21 at The Yellow Dog Café, located at 4850 Main St. in Onekama, a place that plays prominently in the book. Light refreshments will be served. Wemlinger will be there to sign copies of his book and to talk with readers. The public is invited to this free event.

Wemlinger, a retired army colonel, his wife, Diane, and their border collie, Sydney, live in Onekama.

“I write about things I know and places that I am familiar with. ‘Winter’s Bloom’ and ‘Before the Snow Flies’ are both about combat-wounded vets suffering from PTSD and are set in northwestern Michigan.”

His fourth novel, which he is now working on, is titled, “The Housekeeper’s Diary” and is set in Frankfort.

All of his books are available as ebook and paperbook at Amazon.com. Signed copies are also available at many local shops.

The author frequently speaks to groups about his books and his writing. To see his speaking schedule or to schedule him to talk to a service club, church or book club, visit www.johnwemlinger.com.