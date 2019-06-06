Looking Back for June 7

20 YEARS AGO

Storms knock out power

One-third of customers affected by power outages across Michigan Sunday evening were in the Manistee and Onekama areas, according to a Consumers Energy representative. Sunday thunderstorms knocked out power for 7, customers in the state. A Consumers employee working on site at Fourth and Maple streets said that was one of two locations in the city needing repairs. Also requiring attention were lines at Smith and Lake streets.

40 YEAR AGO

Awarded

Jefferson School Head Start teacher Ruth Wyckstrom received a plaque commemorating her 10 years of service with the program last night. Wyckstrom was surprised by both current and past students.

Universal Pictures double feature

Now playing at the Chippewa Drive-In is the comedy double feature, “National Lampoon’s Animal House” at “Slap Shot”. “Animal House” will show at 9:35 p.m. and be repeated late Friday and Saturday after “Slap Shot” which shows at midnight.

80 YEARS AGO

Banana Belt Timber Co. meeting

Plans are progressing smoothly for the annual meeting of the Banana Belt Timber Co., to be held held in the form of a lumberjack banquet during the fourth annual Forest Festival here July 2-4. The banquet, open to the public, will be held at 6:30 on July 3, as a climax to lumberjack activities of the day, and preceding the merry Frolicade, costume parade, the same evening.

The case of the lost dog

An interesting case involving ownership of a Pekinese dog into which the defendant brought about 20 witnesses was heard yesterday in Justice August Greve’s court. Mrs. Rose Cripe of Stronach, a short time ago discovered a Pekinese dog in the possession of Mrs. Nellie Paul who lives in Filer Township near the golf course. She claimed it was her dog that had disappeared two years ago and she obtained a writ of replevin, securing the dog. Although Mrs. Paul had to relinquish the animal on the writ she claimed the dog had been hers for eight years – all of its life. When the case came before the judge, the court was jammed with the defendant bringing 20 witnesses, each of whom swore the dog had been hers for eight years. This overwhelming testimony resulted in the dog being returned to Mrs. Paul and case dismissed, but not before both principals shed tears, along with about half of the witnesses.

