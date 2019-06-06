MCC Junior Achievement program teaching fiscal responsibility

Junior Achievement Economics for Success program for seventh and eighth grade students that has been introducing them to the basics of economics. This year the six session of the program that ran from April 29 to May 17 was facilitated by 4Front Credit Union’s Tamara DePonio.

DePonio said she feels Junior Achievement’s Economics for Success program is a great way to introduce students to these concepts.

“My belief is that young people should be equipped early and often with tools for economic success,” said DePonio. “A written plan on a career, how to spend, save and make charitable contributions will go a long way in a lifetime. Youth and the magic of compounding interest is an advantage. The earlier one starts saving and investing no matter how small the amount, the greater the returns will be in the end.”

Manistee Catholic Central Dillon Rankin said he thought the program was something that will really benefit his students. Being a first-year teacher, this was his first exposure to it. He was quite impressed with the program.

“I thought it was pretty neat,” said Rankin. “I was really impressed with the teacher (DePonio) and the information she was giving to the students. It was a lot of life skills and real world stuff, which I think is really for kids for today.”

Rankin teaches economics at the high school level and said this program helps give these students a foundation for the class in the future.

“I teach economics when they get to be seniors and I thought this was really cool to give them some baseline knowledge of those things and that will carry on all through high school,” said Rankin. “The kids were really engaged and enjoyed it. Anytime you can make learning fun it is a plus.”

School officials feel that starting the students in Junior Achievement’s Economics for Success program is a good way to introduce the middle school age students to those type of concepts. DePonio agrees and says it not only is a good educational tool, but something that will help them in the future.

“I want students to understand that the financial choices they make today can help shape their futures. I get inspiration from the fact that Mr. Rankin graduated from the Manistee Area Public Schools and decided to come back to the area very early in his career to teach,” said DePonio. “Similarly, I hope that the students realize that they can bring growth, industry and new opportunities back to Manistee once they venture forward and determine their career paths.”

Manistee Catholic students Emily Miller and Plaine Ralph said they both enjoyed the program.

“It was a lot of fun and she taught me a lot about credit and debt than what I knew before,” said Miller. “It taught me about planning for the future and saving money to have enough for college.”

Ralph said he really enjoyed the way DePonio presented the topics.

“I think I learned a lot and she was accepting to us and also for the slow learners helped them out,” he said. Ralph. “She was just making sure we are not big spenders.”

Manistee Catholic Central academic counselor Rachel Henderson said she couldn’t be happier with the way things went this year.

“Overall, Junior Achievement Economics for Success at MCC was a great program and one the school hopes to continue in the future,” said Henderson. “This great opportunity to learn about personal finance and economics was a result of cooperation between Manistee Catholic Central School’s Reach Higher program that was directed by myself, Mr. Rankin, 4Front Credit Union, the MCC Foundation and the Michigan College Access Network.”