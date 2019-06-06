State senator to headline annual Republican fundraiser

MANISTEE — State Sen. Lana Theis will be this year’s keynote speaker at the annual Manistee County Republican Party dinner, to be held Friday at the Bungalow Inn. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.

The theme for this year’s dinner is “Auto Insurance Reform in Michigan.”

Theis represents Michigan’s 22nd district and serves as Assistant President Pro Tempore in the state Senate. She chairs the Insurance and Banking committee, the Senate Education Committee, and is vice-chair of the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee.

She also serves as a member of the Economic and Small Business Development; Health Policy and Human Services; Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR); and Oversight committees.

Senator Theis first began serving as the 42nd District State Representative in 2015. She served two terms until being elected to the Michigan Senate.

For more information, contact Kathy Scarlata at (231) 690-5315.