Bear Lake students place in Purple Plow Challenge

BEAR LAKE — There isn’t anything a teacher enjoys more than to see students do a project just for the sheer enjoyment of expanding their knowledge.

Bear Lake Schools science teacher John Prokes always likes to challenge and encourage his students from an educational standpoint to stretch their learning ability beyond the confines of a classroom. Prokes recently had something sent his way by Manistee Intermediate School District General Education consultant Kim Rinehart that fit perfectly into that category.

“Kim likes to share information with teachers about different scientific opportunities and research projects that are out there on things you can get the kids involved in,” said Prokes. “This one came over late last fall called the Purple Plow Challenge.”

The Purple Plow Challenge is a STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) project put on the by the American Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and engages students in creating solutions for real world, complex issues related to agriculture. They put out a variety of challenges to students several times a year where students do actual research and then report their findings.

This year the spring project was the Pollinator Challenge. Through this challenge, students became more aware of the important role pollinators play in everyone’s daily lives and how to help protect the various populations.

Pollinator populations are shrinking, and several factors are contributing to this disturbing global trend. There are growing concerns as to what the impact will be on food production. Through this challenge, students became more aware of the important role pollinators play in the world and how to help protect the various populations.

After doing their research, students had to design, test and demonstrate a solution that will sustain or improve pollinator well-being. They did that by building a habitat for bees on property across from the school and they constructed bee houses to improve the pollinator population.

Although prizes are awarded to the top efforts, the big focus of the program is to encourage and spark an interest in students about science. The Bear Lake students did quite well finishing in fourth place out of 29 teams in the national competition. That fourth place effort earned them medals, Purple Plow Sox, a 3D printer and a $100 gift card.

Prokes said he knew this would be a perfect challenge to test the inquisitive minds of his students.

“If there is an opportunity to get our kids involved in something, I am going to try and do it,” said Prokes. “But I didn’t want to try and force any kids to do it, or have a class to do it, so I just asked for volunteers.”

Prokes said six girls stepped forward from a variety of grade levels to work on the Purple Plow Challenge. Those students included Leah Nelson, Megan Gydesen, Bella Leffew, Mariah McLouth, Zoey Sutton and Lydia DeLeeuw.

“Mr. Prokes put it out to all the classes that there was this project he wanted to do and we had a meeting that night,” said Gydesen. “He explained that it was for helping the pollinators and we thought ‘yeah, that is something we could do.'”

The girls’ first step was to accept the challenge.

“We had to go online and tell how many members were on our team and then they gave us until May 1 to get our idea in,” said Prokes. “Then we had to either build it, research it and say what our idea was to improve pollinator habitat.”

The girls said it proved to be a great learning experience.

“I learned about all the bees as I didn’t realize there was that many of them and they all do different things,” McLouth.

The girls said it was fun to have the guest speakers talk about how the bees come in to help with the process. They added that the project really brought the community together; as once the word got out on it people were donating all kinds of things to help them with their project.

“So it isn’t just our project it is kind of the whole community’s,” said McLouth.

Prokes said the Bear Lake team was a good group who worked together well.

“The girls did a lot of research and we had Dr. Nate Walton from Michigan State University come in who is an entomologist specializing in bees and pollinators to talk to us and then (local agricultural grower) Dave Smeltzer came in to talk about how important pollinators are to the crops in our area,” said Prokes.

The girls said that the two speakers were very helpful to their project. Smeltzer focused more on the logistics of it and how they had to look at it from a reality point of view and how to get it done. Walton focused more on the bees that were native to this area. The rest of the information was garnered off the internet.

That put them in the position to determine what would be best to study in this area.

“So what the girls did was to research all the pollinators in this area,” said Prokes. “There are hummingbirds, bees, flies, beetles, mammals, so there are all kinds of critters that will pollinate.”

Prokes said the girls did research on which are the best pollinators in this area and determined it was bees.

“The girls were assigned with how they could improve the habitat, so we decided to build a garden designed to attract squash bees, bumble bees, mining bees and mason bees,” said Prokes. “So they planted the flowers, the plants, the nesting tubes and see if we can get bees as the pollinators to occupy those habitats.”

Prokes said he was impressed by the girls’ tenacity. He said there was some frustration when they were trying to decide what would work best, but in the end came up with a good plan.

“That is is part of the whole process and I told them when we put it in that we don’t know if it will succeed in proving it, but let’s put it in and monitor what is working and not working,” he said.

The results came out well showing how the bees assist in pollination and the girls forwarded their report to the American Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. All of them said they would like to continue with the challenge program next year.