Bobcats, Portagers eye regional crowns Saturday

Two Manistee County teams are gearing up for their respective Division 4 regional tournaments on Saturday.

Brethren baseball will play Beal City at Fowler at 12:30 p.m. in a regional final and Onekama softball will face Marion at 10 a.m. in a regional semifinal.

The Bobcats have been on a tear of late and have not allowed a single run in any of their four postseason games thus far.

Brethren topped Fowler 8-0 at Carson City in a regional semifinal on Wednesday. Bobcat ace Jake Riggs recorded 13 strikeouts on the night and helped his own efforts with a grand slam in the sixth inning.

Brethren has no first-hand experience against Beal City, but Brethren head coach Julie Riggs knows the Aggies are a talented team.

“I just know they have a good program,” she said. “They’ve had the experience of being in playoff action. We just hope to keep doing our thing.”

The Bobcats’ toughest postseason game was actually their first, with Brethren squeaking out a 1-0 win over Onekama in a district quarterfinal. The Bobcats cruised through the rest of the district, topping Mesick 11-0 and Marion 15-0 in the final to capture their third district title in four years.

Brethren’s bats have been hot for weeks now and if that keeps up the Bobcats have the ability to compete with anyone.

“We just have to keep swinging the bats the way we’ve been swinging,” Riggs said. “We’ve been seeing different pitches, different speeds of pitches, and they’re picking up on it. They’re all getting hits and reaching the base and knocking in RBIs. We’re right where we need to be.”

Should Brethren top the Aggies, it will compete in a super regional game against the winner of the game between Saginaw Nouvel and Marlette.

Riggs believes the players are approaching the tournament with the right mindset and have a great attitude as they prepare to face some stiff competition.

“They’re not overconfident by any means,” she said. “They know they have a job to do. I stress to any team that I coach, humbleness and humility — whether you win or lose — is a great quality to have. They’ve learned that and they know that they’ve got to stay within themselves. They look very strong — both mentally and physically— heading into the weekend.”

The Portagers came out on the right end of a pitchers’ duel in their district final, topping Bear Lake 1-0 after taking a 21-0 win over Manistee Catholic Central in the semifinals.

Onekama head coach Rob Johnson believes the Portagers will be a threat in the tournament so long as their bats show up.

“I think the key for us to have a successful day and get into that championship game in the regional is, we have to hit the ball,” he said. “The girls all know that, and we’ve been practicing for at least two hours every day this week on our hitting. I’ve had girls ask to stay late and work, so they’re up for the challenge.

“They’re all pretty pumped up,” Johnson continued. “We’re heading in the right direction.”

Onekama and Marion squared off at the Fife Lake Forest Area Invitational on May 11. The Portagers fell 5-4, but Johnson believes his team did not play its best ball on that day.

“We lost, but it was not a very well played game on our end,” he said. “We lost by one run. We had some base running errors that probably cost us a couple runs. I think we’ll be pretty evenly matched. It will be interesting because we’ve seen each other earlier in the season. We know they have a couple girls who can hit the ball pretty well, so we’re kind of working on a game plan for that issue.”

The Portagers have been working diligently in practice and Johnson believes the team looks to be in top form.

“I think our confidence after (Thursday’s practice) is the highest it’s been all season,” he said. “And I think our bats are better than they’ve been all season. We’ll see if that carries into the game. We try to make game situations the best we can at practice, obviously, but it’s hard to simulate the real, true game and the hype of the tournament and the amount of fans that might be there.”