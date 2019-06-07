Chips’ O’Hagan tied for 19th in D3 state finals

BIG RAPIDS — Manistee’s Jayden O’Hagan carded an 80 on Friday in the first round of the Division 3 golf state finals at Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course.

O’Hagan’s score has him currently tied in 19th place overall in a field of more than 100 golfers.

“For the most part, his tee shots were a strength for him today,” said Manistee assistant coach Chad Murray of O’Hagan’s round. “Putting was tough, especially because the greens are extremely fast here. For almost all of the greens, you had to stay below the hole on your approach, but he was pretty solid with his irons today too. “

O’Hagan was the lone Chippewa to qualify for the state finals, doing so at a Division 3 regional in Elk Rapids on May 29. The top three teams in a regional move on to compete for a team title at the state finals, while the top three individuals outside of those qualifying teams also earn a bid to compete. O’Hagan shot the sixth best score among 18 individual qualifiers on Friday.

O’Hagan birdied three of the course’s four Par 5s, but also had a double- and triple-bogey to his name. He hopes to shave some strokes in today’s final round to earn a top-12 finish for a medal.

“He wants to aim for 74, 75 (today), which I think is a good goal that he can achieve,” Murray said. “He had one double and one triple today, so if he would have even bogeyed those, he would have been close.

“I think he was a little disappointed in an 80, but top 12 is where he’s looking to finish, and he could be right there.”

O’Hagan, a senior, tees off again today for 18 final holes.