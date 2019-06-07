DDA to hold public hearing on proposed 2019-20 budget

MANISTEE — After months of talk the Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will consider the final adoption of its fiscal year 2019-20 budget on Wednesday.

The proposed budget accounts for $271,884 in TIF revenue.

A public hearing will be held to consider any comments from residents, before final approval. Total income is projected at $523,450, and expenses are budgeted at $523,450.

Payroll and contracted services are budgeted at $110,000.

In the spring, DDA board members hired a new executive director, which delayed budget approvals while the DDA discussed its options and interviewed candidates.

The chosen candidate, Caitlyn Berard, graduated from Wayne State University with a master’s degree in urban planning and development. Former Manistee County controller/administrator Tom Kaminski has been working as the DDA’s interim director.

However, Kaminski is expected to leave his position this month. Berard will start in mid-July.

“I love community development and I love working with people who are really motivated and excited about their area,” Berard said in a past interview. “You can definitely find that in the downtown.”

The DDA budget was considered by Manistee City Council on May 7, however, it was tabled while further discussion took place. Council members approved the proposed 2019-20 DDA budget, and supported hiring Berard as executive director, during the May 14 meeting.

Also on Wednesday, DDA board members will discuss an authorization letter to Consumer’s Energy for work taking place in the DDA district.

In a memo to Andrew Santini, of Consumer’s Energy, Kaminski said the DDA Design Committee approved a joint permit application for Consumer’s Energy to collect sediment samples in the Manistee River adjacent to DDA property.

The scope of work is on a site between the U.S. 31 and Maple Street bridges.

“Since this area of the Manistee River is a Section 10 waterway, a joint permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is required to complete the work,” Kaminski said. “Final boring locations and depths will be based upon field conditions.”

The DDA board on Wednesday will consider a facade grant application from Spicer Group, Inc., at 304 River St. Spicer Group has been located at the property since 2015.

Work includes upgrades to the doors, windows, signs, lighting and paint. The project will cost around $10,000, and Spicer Group is requesting $5,000 for the facade grant.

The applicants anticipate starting work in July with a completion date of September. Design Committee members recommend that DDA board members approve the facade grant application.

During the meeting, Stacie Bytwork, president of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, will also give an update on economic development.