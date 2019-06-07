Manistee Hospital Auxiliary to host garage sale

MANISTEE — The Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Auxiliary will host a garage sale on June 13 and June 14 to benefit the volunteer group’s support for programs and services at Manistee Hospital.

The sale will be held behind the hospital at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee from noon to 5 p.m. on June 13 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 14.

The public is invited to donate gently used items for the sale from noon to 4 p.m. on June 12 at the sale site. All items should be clean and in good working order, and clothing should be folded neatly or on hangers. Prepricing of items is greatly encouraged.