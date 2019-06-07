MCC’s Slivka tied for 4th after first round of D4 state finals

ALLENDALE — Manistee Catholic Central’s John Slivka is within striking distance of an individual state championship after his first round at the Division 4 golf state finals on Friday at The Meadows of Grand Valley State University.

Slivka shot a 76 to put himself in a tie for fourth place individually, while just three strokes back from the top of the leaderboard.

“Johnny’s in good position, just a few back from low round of the day,” said MCC coach Denis Meikle. “I thought a top 10 (finish) for him was realistic heading down here, so he’s definitely in position to do that.

“And if he shoots like he did today, and gets maybe a couple more putts to fall (in the second round), who knows?”

Slivka, along with teammate and fellow senior Preston Picardat, qualified for the finals as individuals in their Division 4 regional at Muskegon County Club on May 30. The top three teams in a regional move on to compete for a team title at the state finals, while the top three individuals outside of those qualifying teams also earn a bid to compete.

While Slivka is currently tied for fourth overall in a field of over a hundred golfers, he carded the lowest round among the 18 individual qualifiers.

“It’s a pretty difficult course,” Meikle said. “The greens are firm, but the grass is long and the rough is thick, which makes it hard to chip and putt. But Johnny played it well; he hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens in regulation.”

Picardat finished Round 1 with an 88, which put him in a tie for 39th overall.

“Preston hit the ball really well, but struggled with his short game a little bit,” Meikle said. “He had one hole where he got stuck in some long grass in the penalty area — which set him back — but, really, other than that he had a pretty good day.”

Clarkston Everest Collegiate’s Mitch Lowney and Clinton’s Austin Fauser topped the field Friday, each shooting a 1-over 73, while Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Michael Zanoni is in third with a 74. Slivka is tied with Kalamazoo Hackett’s Tommy Keyte, whose Fighting Irish are leading the way in the team standings with 323 strokes combined.

The state finals will conclude today after 18 more holes.