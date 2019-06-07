Northern Michigan Dragway to host racing tonight, Saturday

KALEVA — With recent rainy weather conditions postponing two of the first five TNT Well Service points events, Northern Michigan Dragway racers are eager to get back on track. A warm, sunny forecast is in store for this weekend’s two nights of racing, to be held tonight and Saturday.

This evening’s event is not on the original schedule in print, but has been added as a make-up rain date from this past Saturday’s, June 1 points event No. 5. Time trials are set to begin at 5 p.m., with eliminations expected to start shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday’s points event No. 6 has time trials slated for 4 p.m. and eliminations at 6 p.m. Elimination rounds typically are completed in about five hours.

Points battles are already a topic of discussion in the early season. In Brackets I, II, and Pro Trophy, Chevy racers lead the field. Ben Wenzel, Jr. of Hemlock has a slim lead over Corey Mikus of Bear Lake, as both racers took Bracket I wins Memorial Day Weekend. Bracket II has Brad Harris of Mesick leading Thompsonville racer Kyle Kidder in the top two spots, while the Ford of McBain’s Chad Brintnell took the most recent win to move up to third.

Pro Trophy is led by Cadillac’s Ken Bigelow, but just by a round over Jim Bacon of Luther. Rookie contender Devin Orth of Traverse City is in third with his Ford.

Junior classes have a couple of first-time leaders. Another rookie, Ben Lauber of Gaylord, leads Advanced Juniors over second-place contender Ludington’s Hunter Sanford. Mini Juniors is topped by Jakob Wicinski of Stronach, with Toby Helsel of Manton in second.

NMD is located 3 miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. For further information, call (231) 362-3439 or visit northernmichigandragway.com and the NMD social media pages.

TNT Well Service Points

(Top 5 each class)

Pro Systems Bracket I

1. Ben Wenzel, Jr., Hemlock, Chevy Cavalier 99

2. Corey Mikus, Bear Lake, Chevy Camaro 98

3. Steve Mikus, Ashley, Dragster 86

4. Eric Johnson, Onekama, Chevy II Nova 78

5. Tom Whitaker, Muskegon, Chevy Camaro 77

Hlavka Heating & Cooling Bracket II

1. Brad Harris, Mesick, Dragster 128

2. Kyle Kidder, Thompsonville, Chevy Camaro 118

3. Chad Brintnell, McBain, Ford Fairmont 108

4. Cliff Mardlin, Kaleva, Chevy Camaro 87

5. Mark Daniels, South Boardman, Chevy Camaro 83

RET Pro Trophy

1. Ken Bigelow, Cadillac, Chevy S-10 127

2. Jim Bacon, Luther, Chevy Camaro 118

3. Devin Orth, Traverse City, Ford Mustang 116

4. Dennis O’Connor, Portland, Chevy II 115

5. Moody Racing, Copemish, Ford Mustang 96

Thirlby Automotive Advanced Junior

1. Ben Lauber, Gaylord 70

2. Hunter Sanford, Ludington, 69

3. Isaac Mikus, Bear Lake 59

3. Cody Marlatt, Bailey 59

5. John Root, Manton 47

Auto Body Complete Mini Junior

1. Jakob Wicinski, Stronach 80

2. Toby Helsel, Manton 73

3. Ann Cerka, Free Soil 58

4. Ean Guenthardt, Manistee 52

5. Hannah Moore, Cadillac 48

5. Jesse Persinger, Free Soil 48