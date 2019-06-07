Saints to hold home opener this weekend

Fans asked to bring jars of peanut butter to support Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry

The Manistee Saints opened their season on the road this past weekend, and while half of their scheduled four-game series was washed away, the other half was exactly how they wanted to kick things off.

After Saturday’s doubleheader was canceled due to rain, the Saints swept Sunday’s pair of Great Lakes United Baseball League games against the Midland Tribe, to the tune of 6-5 and 9-3.

“You go there expecting to play four games, and then the weatherman hoses you on two of them,” said Manistee manager Tyrone Collins, “but overall, the opening weekend was a good one. We played pretty well for the most part.

“When you open up the season on the road and come away with two wins, that’s a good thing.”

The Saints (2-0, 2-0 UBL) will look to continue their winning ways this weekend, this time in front of their home crowd.

Manistee’s home opener will feature a four-game series against league foe Michigan Sports Academy, with doubleheaders slated for 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Rietz Park of Manistee, located on the corner of Forest Ave. and Vine Street.

Collins plans to send starters Cam Fewless (0-0) and Ty Sobczak (1-0) to the mound Saturday while Levi Irish (0-0) and Kyle Gorski (1-0) are slated to start Sunday’s games. The Saints manager is hoping his hurlers can clean up some location issues the staff had in the opener.

“We gave up 16 walks in two games, and, to be perfectly honest, when you walk that many people you’re probably not supposed to win those games,” Collins said. “But our pitchers buckled down when they needed to, and the defense played really well behind them.

“We talked about it as a group, that we’ve got to clean up our pitching a little bit,” he said, “because we can’t survive week after week giving up that many walks.

“But hopefully that was just first-weekend jitters, and we’ll be looking a little better this weekend.”

Manistee’s opponent — Michigan Sports Academy of Livingston — is coming off a pair of season-opening losses to defending league champion Oil City last weekend, after finishing at the bottom of the United Baseball League (UBL) standings last summer. Collins and the Saints, however, certainly aren’t taking their guests lightly.

“They finished basically on the bottom of the UBL (last year), but I expect they are going to be improved, because that’s kind of what the MO around the league is this year,” Collins said. “A lot of the teams that were down a bit really tried to recruit better.

“I really don’t know what they’ll have coming, but we take everyone seriously,” he added. “You figure every opponent is another team of collegiate ballplayers, so you’ve got to be ready for them whether they’re at the top of the league, middle or bottom. That’s how we’ll always look at it.

“We’re going to play four games and do our best to come away with four wins.”

Saturday’s contests will feature Opening Day ceremonies, with the local VFW Color Guard and ceremonial first pitch scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

The Saints are also holding the first of the season’s several special promotion events on Saturday: a food drive dubbed Grand Slam P-Nut Butter Day, for which fans are asked to bring jars of peanut butter to the park to donate to the local Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry. The drive is scheduled for Saturday, but Collins said they would gladly except donations on Sunday as well.

“We’re hoping and expecting that the community will come and support that,” Collins said. “Manistee always seems to come out and help us whenever we need it, so we’re hoping that the patrons who show up for the game would be so kind to bring a jar of peanut butter and we’ll put it in the collection.

“My players and coaching staff are all bringing some,” he added. “Last year it was a big hit. We brought in a lot of jars of peanut butter, and we certainly hope to do that again this week.”