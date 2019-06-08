Ludington breaks world record for largest dessert party

LUDINGTON — An adjudicator representing Guinness World Records notified Ludington residents and officials on Saturday that the city broke the world record for holding the largest dessert party June 8 with 1,558 participants – just 113 participants more than the previous record holder.

As the official record holder, the Downtown Ludington Board bested the previous winner, Our Vadodara and Mr. Puff in Gujarat, India, which set the record in October 2016 with 1,445 people.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to land this sweet win for our community,” said Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington communications and marketing manager. “Ludington loves to celebrate the start of summer in a big way, and this was the perfect event – bringing together thousands of people to enjoy fun treats outside on a beautiful day.”

A signature event for the June 8 Love Ludington weekend, the dessert party attracted 1,558 participants who each consumed a single-serving of dessert, ranging from cookies and brownies, to caramel corn and pudding. In order to qualify as a world record, the Ludington Board had to provide a minimum of three different desserts for the party. Participants had to fully consume their portion (or get someone in their group to help them) and be at the party together for a minimum of 15 minutes.

Twenty-two Ludington businesses either donated the desserts or the funds to purchase a dessert for the event. Any remaining desserts were donated to the Lakeshore Food Club.

“It was a real nail biter. It was great to see that the community came out and supported the event. And all of the desserts looked amazing! I can’t wait to try some,” said Michael Empric, adjudicator for Guinness World Records, who traveled to Ludington from the company’s New York City office.

The largest dessert party world record represents Ludington’s fourth consecutive year of pursuing Guinness World Records. Past record attempts include:

• 2018 – Longest single line of bicycles (moving) and the longest line of bicycles (static);

• 2017 – Most people making sand angels simultaneously – still current record holder; and

• 2016 – Longest ice cream dessert.

The Love Ludington Weekend continues with the following events:

• Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, West Shore Pride Fest; and

• 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Love Ludington B&B Home Tour.