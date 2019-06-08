Ribbon cutting ceremony slated for S.S. Badger Carferry improvement

DE PERE, Wis. — A ribbon cutting ceremony on June 14 will celebrate the completion of the SS Badger Carferry improvement project.

Hosted by the Lake Michigan Carferry Service, The Foth Companies (Foth) and City of Ludington Mmayor Steve Miller, the ceremony will be at 7:45 a.m. on Friday at the SS Badger’s Ludington dock.

This project updated the 70-year-old docking and berthing facilities in Ludington and Manitowoc, Wis., enabling the ferry service to continue its passenger and cargo service across Lake Michigan.

Scheduled to speak at the ceremony are U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga; state Sen. Curt VanderWall; MARAD Director of Infrastructure Bob Bouchard; Lake Michigan Carferry president, Bob Manglitz; and Foth senior vice president Jim Miles-Polka.

Foth was engaged by the City of Ludington, the City of Manitowoc, and the Lake Michigan Carferry Service to lead the project, which included environmental due diligence, design and construction management.

The Ludington work included the installation of a 260-foot timber fender wall system, along with renovation of existing mooring wall dolphins. The Manitowoc work included the installation of a 420-foot timber fender system and a sheet pile dock wall. Construction began on both sides of the lake on Oct. 14, 2018, and was completed as planned on May 10 allowing for the S.S. Badger to maintain its regular schedule.

The S.S. Badger project was made possible by a federal FASTLANE grant (Fostering Advancements in Shipping and Transportation for the Long-Term Achievement of National Efficiencies).

The FASTLANE grant awarded $5,000,000 for this project. According to Foth Senior Client Manager Brian Hinrichs, “This is the only non-rail project ever approved for a FASTLANE grant — a testament to the unique nature of the two docking facilities and the multi-state efforts that define this project.”