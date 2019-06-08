Sharps Disposal Event set for June 19

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital encourages residents toprevent injury, infection and pollution by disposing of sharps properly.

A Sharps Disposal Event is slated for 2:30-4:30 p.m. on June 19 at Manistee Community Health Center (west entrance near Manistee Health & Fitness), located at 1345 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Sharps (needles, syringes and lancets) will be accepted in these containers:

• Medical sharps container;

• Heavy-duty plastic laundry detergent jug with tight-fitting lid; NS

• Metal or hard plastic coffee can with secure lid.

Pills and liquids not accepted.

For individual disposal only. This event is not intended for business waste disposal.

For more information, call (231) 398-1933.