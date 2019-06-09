A day of fun and games

Onekama’s Trinity Lutheran Church hosts Family Fun Day

ONEKAMA — A sunny day made for a great Family Fun Day at Onekama Village Park on Saturday.

Trinity Lutheran Church of Onekama hosted the event, which was completely free for the community.

“It’s a joint effort of all the different boards and groups, but especially the Evangelism Board,” said Pastor Jacob Sherry. “We have different games and tickets. The doughnuts are free; we’re handing them out one at a time. There’s cotton candy and hot dogs. David Paul Britton will be performing in a little while. There’s a bounce house, carnival games and face painting, rocks (and more).”

After playing games, children won tickets and then could choose prizes from the prize table.

Kathy Schoedel, president of the Evangelism Board, said the different church boards were running different games or events during Family Fun Day.

“It’s a church-wide supported event,” she said. “Everybody from the church is here just helping out and wanting everyone to have a good time.”

The event was rained out last year, but has taken place for several years, said Schoedel.

“Family is so important; community is so important,” she said. “Just to get everybody here, large crowd, small crowd, doesn’t matter. Just to get the kids out, that’s the most important – the community being the community.”

Sherry said the event offers an opportunity for the church to get out into the community “and let them know that we’re here and we care about them and just have fun.”

“That’s really the idea behind it,” he continued. “Also for us to work together on something and have a camaraderie. I can’t think of a bad thing about an event like this; it’s just a beautiful day and we’re having fun.”

Schoedel said she is grateful to everyone who took part in the event.

“This is amazing to me; I’m so happy and proud to be a part of this church and the people who are here,” she said.