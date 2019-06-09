Aquatic Plant Survey Workshop, Luncheon set for June 29

MANISTEE — Anyone interested in citizen science is encouraged to attend the Aquatic Plant Survey Workshop and Luncheon this month.

The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29, hosted by Bear Lake residents, Rich and Phyllis Russell, at their lakeshore property at 12851 Hopkins Forest Drive on the west shore of Bear Lake.

Attendees will learn all about aquatic plants, lake ecology, shoreland stewardship, Michigan’s volunteer lake monitoring program and more. Light lunch and refreshments are included. The event is presented by the Manistee Conservation District, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State University Extension and the Bear Lake Watershed.

The workshop will feature Dr. Jo Latimore, aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist, Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Michigan State University. Working closely with MSU Extension and Michigan Lake Stewardship Associations, Latimore promotes the understanding and stewardship of aquatic resources.

Latimore will be accompanied by Erick Elgin, aquatic ecologist and water resources educator with Michigan State University Extension. Working to promote and research the wise use, protection and restoration of freshwater systems, Elgin’s recent efforts have focused on aquatic plants, lake management, natural shorelines and empowering citizens with the knowledge to make sound water management decisions.

This workshop is part of the Manistee Conservation District’s commitment to increasing Citizen Science initiatives and providing education and incentives to engage the local community in learning about the science of the ecosystems in which they reside.

RSVP by June 26 by calling (231) 889-9666, ext. 3 or emailing susan.spencer@macd.org. The event is free to the public. A small donation is suggested to help cover overall costs.