MANISTEE — Area 24 Special Olympics of Mason, Manistee and Lake counties participated in the State Summer Games in Mount Pleasant on May 31, June 1 and June 2.

They participated in horseshoes, track and field, and aquatics. All the athletes did well and earned the following scores: 18 gold (first place), 19 silver (second place), 14 bronze (third place), five fourth place, seven fifth place and one seventh place.