Friends of Orchard Beach State Park assist with first project

MANISTEE — In efforts to help replenish the forest population at Orchard Beach State Park, about 160 trees were planted on Saturday.

Volunteer park stewardship activities have long been key to managing the forested areas within Michigan state parks, and in 2019 — the state parks system’s 100th year — the Department of Natural Resources has partnered with Bob Ross Inc. for a new program.

“These trees all came from the Prison Grow Program in which inmates plant the trees, they care for them in pots,” said Dan Young, park ranger at Orchard Beach. “Then they get delivered to state parks and planted. That program, the Prison Grow Program, is now being enveloped by Bob Ross Inc. and being

called Happy Little Trees.”

On Saturday, members of the newly formed Friends of Orchard Beach State Park, other volunteers and park staff helped to plant paper birch, black cherry, cedar and maple trees around the campground.

“Especially in this area, dead ash trees litter the park. We cut about 120 ash trees out of the campground after the Emerald Ash Borer came through and killed all of those trees,” Young said. “We’re just doing our part to replenish the forest population. It provides habitat for critters, promotes nice green spaces that people want to recreate in.”

Lorrie Manthei, president of Friends of Orchard Beach State Park, said the group — made up of local residents and some campers — simply wants to get involved with improving the park and hopes to have some input in what happens with erosion of the shoreline.

“We’re going to have meetings pretty regularly; we’re working on the bylaws right now to become an official 501(c)(3),” she said. “After that we’ll work on suggestions that people have. We’ve had people concerned about the erosion especially and suggestions for having a little book house in the campground, things like that.”

Young said Friend partnerships are made up of people who volunteer their time and effort to raise funds for different programs for state parks or trails.

“Especially around the state different places get playgrounds, different recreational equipment. We’re just getting started with the Friends group here at Orchard Beach; they’re actively searching out members if you want to get involved,” he said.

Other projects the Friends hope to work on include invasive species, playground equipment and a groomer for the trail across the street on Lakeshore Drive.

“Once we get organized and official we can apply for grants,” said Manthei.

To become a member or volunteer, contact Manthei at lorrietiger@gmail.com.