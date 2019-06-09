‘Horse Sense’ promotes relationship with God

MANISTEE — Erick Graham loves horses, and he loves God.

About 12 years ago the Texas pastor put the two of them together.

“It started out as God showing him, ‘Look there’s a picture of my love for you here,'” said his wife, Christy Graham. “So, Erick was like, ‘God, if you want me to do this and show people this then I will.’”

Christy said Erick first tried to explain it in a sermon. Then he got the idea to try it on a horse in front of people.

The idea grew into “Horse Sense,” a program Erick has presented around the Texas area and in Idaho

and Nevada.

“The goal is to take a horse that’s never been ridden before, and in an hour my husband can preach a gospel message about Jesus and who He is and our relationship with Him, and (Erick) shows that…in demonstrating what a horse does,” said Christy.

About 100 people attended the event, which came to Manistee for the first time on Saturday at Birdsong Ranch. It was hosted by First Baptist Church in Manistee.

The Grahams along with 10 others from Sands Spring Baptist Church in Athens, Texas, spent the week in Manistee preparing for the event, said Christy, who was born in Manistee and still has family here. Her mother, Shirley Barker, and aunt, Julie Stec, from First Baptist helped make arrangements for the event.

“We typically ask for a horse that’s never had a rider or a saddle put on them,” she said. “It’s just somebody’s horse from this area. (My mom) had some contacts who had a horse that was ready to go to be broken and they let us use their horse. They did all the work, they found the arena then they had their own pen. We didn’t have to do anything besides bring the saddle stuff.”

Barker said First Baptist hosted the event as a way to better the community.

“He’s very gifted and he loves horses,” she said of her son-in-law. “He can see God working in everything

he does; when he goes hiking, God’s talking to him – the nature and the beauty of it. … He’s just very attuned to what’s going on around him.

“We want people to build relationships; if everybody serves together in the community we will have an awesome community.”

Christy said Erick’s message is based on three points: respect, trust and being a team.

“A horse is automatically wired to know to follow a leader, when a horse is afraid, he goes to that leader, so it’s all about respect,” she said. “After that, the horse learns to trust him. You’ll see the horse just turn around and start walking and follow him everywhere because he recognizes I can trust you because I respect you, and I can trust you. The last point is now we’re a team – we work together as a team; we trust. It’s all about a relationship with the Lord.”

Erick does not describe his process as “horse whispering,” but simply listening.

“The reason for that is because I’m not forcing anything on her; I’ve asked her to do things,” he said. “I’ve asked her to go to the next level; if she responds in the affirmative ‘yes’ then we can go to the next level. That can happen very quickly. … If I were to push her most likely she would have pushed back; it would have made it a harder process, a longer process.”

Many people don’t like when others force religion on them, and Erick said he doesn’t like that either, mostly because he doesn’t like religion.

“Religion is a lot of rules and rituals. Not that I’m a rebel, but they seem stiff and rigid,” he said. “I don’t like religion; the fact of the matter is it’s not about religion; it’s not about rules and rituals.”

He said it’s about relationships.

“God wants a relationship with you,” he said. “If I had tried to force it, it wouldn’t have happened. … I know sometimes people want to force you into a relationship with the Lord and it could be a false relationship, but that’s not really going to work. When I learned how to listen to the horses and communicate with them it just worked so much better.”