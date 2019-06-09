JAMIE FRONCEK: Integrity, gratitude, courage go a long way

TO THE EDITOR:

Integrity: You look for integrity in a friend or worker that you hire, a spouse. You consider them trustworthy. You would not be aruond them if you thought any different.

Integrity involves doing the right thing. You’re hired for a job, you show up, you do what is expected of you. Sometimes you do more than expected of you. Sometimes you do more than expected of you. Sometimes when someone does not show up for their shift, you step in and say, “OK, I’ll work,” even if it is your day off. That’s integrity.

Gratitude: Being grateful for what you have, a job you can go to, a paycheck you can count on, a comfortable home that you can go home to. You’re grateful because your landlord gave you December’s rent free. Merry Christmas. You’re grateful for the meaningful things in life, the little things.

Courage: It’s the strength to do what is right for yourself, your own well-being. Resistance to fear. A person can be very courageous after they have been violated and traumatized. Worst of all, people do not believe you and are quick to rush to judgment. But you do what is right for you, because you believe in yourself.

That’s integrity, gratitude and courage.

Sometimes people go after others because of greed, maybe they are not happy with themselves, maybe they have to play the victim — the person who was swindled. Or perhaps, maybe, it’s a person lacking integrity, gratitude or courage.

Maybe if we were more appreciative and more grateful for what we have in life, the world would be a better place.

Jamie Froncek

Manistee