Looking Back for June 10

20 YEARS AGO

New shelter for CHOICES

CHOICES of Manistee County opened its Safe Harbor Emergency Shelter with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon, eight months after breaking ground in October. County and city officials and area residents applauded the ribbon cutting at the new shelter facility on Washington Street. The $250,000 facility was funded with a grant from the Michigan Housing Development Authority and local matching fund donations in amounts from $5 to $5,000 and a loan.

60 YEARS AGO

Manistee to hose MUCC

The city will host the 22nd annual convention of Michigan United Conservation Clubs June 18-21. Sportsmen from the entire state are expected to attend. Special speakers will include Ross Leffler, Assistant Secretary of the Interior, and Ernest Swift, Executive Secretary of the National Wildlife Federation. Louis McGregor, will be the toastmaster for the huge banquet Saturday evening.

80 YEARS AGO

Break ground for structure

Ground has been broken in Rietz Park on US-31 for the replica of a two-story frontier blockhouse and construction will start on June 12. This building will be used as a tourist information booth and will be staffed during the summer by boys from the local NYA.

Bike riders are warned

To stay within the law a Manistee cyclist should ride in the street, alone on his bike, and clear of all other vehicles such as cars and trucks. Police Chief, Roy C. Hebner said today the local officers have received many complaints in the past week about cyclists running into small children on the sidewalks, riding double, and hitching onto cars.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum