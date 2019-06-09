Manistee Ford Classic Car Show benefits Stomp Out Cancer

MANISTEE — The weather was perfect on Saturday to check out some cars and raise money for a good cause.

Manistee Ford held its annual Classic Car Show, and this year the proceeds will go to Stomp Out Cancer.

In the past, proceeds have went to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s (and previously West Shore Medical Center) commitment to the early detection of breast cancer.

Rob Prepera, general manager at Manistee Ford and organizer of show, said they decided to change things up this year.

“We switched it because it’s local,” he said. “Because it’s Manistee and Mason counties, that’s why we went to Stomp Out Cancer.”

Stomp Out Cancer offers support and assistance financially to cancer patients in Manistee and Mason counties.

Saturday’s event hosted about 60 classic vehicles, which all made a donation to enter. In addition, raffle tickets were sold for auction items as well as a 50/50 drawing.

“Thank you to all the local businesses that donate pretty much every year to help us raise the extra money,” said Prepera.

Throughout the month of June, Manistee Ford is donating $100 per used car sold for the month.

“We have, with this show, probably close to $40,000 that we’ve donated over the last 10 years total,” said Prepera.