Manistee’s Conservatory of Dance celebrates ‘A Night at The Movies’

MANISTEE — The 150-student Conservatory of Dance concluded its winter/spring session with a

colorful and energetic recital over the weekend at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.

The performance included hundreds of costumes and over 50 separate dances, all to the musical theme of big- screen movie tunes.

“This recital has been a huge undertaking which could not happen without the partnership of parents and volunteers. We are so excited that these kids get to perform for their families and the community in a quality venue. It’s sure to have provided lasting memories for everyone,” said Shelli Golembiewski, co-owner of the Conservatory of Dance.

In their final performance, Aleah Miller and Michaela Briske were given an emotional bid farewell.

The Conservatory of Dance offers classes for ages 3-18 in ballet, jazz, tap, celtic, lyrical, hip hop and acrobatics.