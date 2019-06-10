The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week June 6 through June 12, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“To properly finance the Boy Scouts for the coming year, pay the salary of a competent scout executive and all recruiting and organization expenses, including the equipment of an office, purchase of supplies and stationery, etc., will require approximately $3,000.

“This is the report submitted by the finance committee of the Boy Scout organization to the Citizens committee headed by Oscar L. Larsen, which proposes to start a campaign that will put the local Scout organization on its feet.

“Fourth of July Homecoming invitations are now at all drug stores, ready to be mailed out to former Manisteeans. They are absolutely free and as many as are desired may be procured, only it is urged that none be wasted.

“Homecoming invitations are now at Manistee’s disposal.

It is up to her citizens, interested in making the event, one of the biggest ever undertaken, an unqualified success. Mailing out Homecoming invitations and urging old residents to return will do the work.

“When the steamers MANITOU and MISSOURI leave port soon to go into commission on their summer runs, they will suitably fit the expression, ‘floating palaces,’ is the assurance of Capt. George E. Johnson, vice-president and general manager of the Michigan Transit company.

“Scrubs and paint-brushes, sedulously applied during the past few weeks removed evidences of dirt and use. They will easily be the most handsome steamers on the Great Lakes.

“Rev. J. A. M. Rodholm of the Danish Lutheran church has just ended a long term of service in meeting trains and boats to greet returning soldiers and sailors. This period extended over the month of May.

“Rev. Rodholm, working with the Red Cross canteen, the first of May assumed the responsibility of meeting all incoming trains and boats, and there were very few service men who escaped his glad hand. He and his committee, consisting of members of his congregation, greeted in all 119 needs, such as taxi service to their respective homes and accommodations at the hotel while waiting for trains or friends.

“Close to 100 couples, employees of the Cooper Underwear company and invited guests, last night enjoyed the first of what is to be a regular feature of the institution. This was a delightful dancing party given by officials of the concern to their employees and friends. It was a complete success and the next dances will be looked forward to with eagerness.

“Word was recently received by Mrs. John A. McDonald, Third Avenue, of the blindness of her son, Harold, caused from the effects of gas at the battle of Cambrai, France. He was a former high school boy, graduating with honors, and was among the first to enter the war.

“…During his many adventures throughout the shell torn regions he was wounded twice. He was also gassed a number of times, but has come from the war in safety.

“About seven months after his last gas attack, he was stricken totally blind, apparently from this severe fight at Cambrai.

“For several weeks the young veteran of the World War has been in total darkness. He was placed in a dark room in order to regain his sight. He wrote a letter home while in this plight and though the writing was indistinct, it was legible. He is recovering rapidly and his expectations are that he will be home by July.

“Kill Them In Time. Arsenate of Lead, Paris Green at lowest prices. El Vampiro: The best thing for aunts—10 cents a box. THE HALL DRUG COMPANY. Mertens. [No, this is NOT a typo, at least on my part, and maybe not back in the day, either. Who knows?

“About 900 students and teachers of the public schools attended the commemoration exercises to the late Supt. Baker, yesterday afternoon in the Congregational church. The church was filled to capacity. The family of Supt. Baker were present at the exercises.

“The front of the church was beautifully decorated with flowers.

An interesting and appropriate program, consisting of songs, and gems of literature which Supt. Baker loved most, was carefully arranged by Principal J. M. Slagh with the assistance of other principals and teachers.

“Buck privates, ‘gobs’ and officers of various ranks, joined by invited guests, thoroughly enjoyed the dancing party given last evening in Ramsdell hall by the employees of the Goshen Shirt factory in honor of the returned Red Arrow men. More than 300 people attended the affair.

“Beautiful and appropriate were the decorations. At the entrance to the hall and along the stairway were white placards with long bright red arrows upon them. At one end of the hall was displayed a large white banner also with red arrows. The window and opposite walls were draped with American flags; at the top of each was a cluster of allied banners. The balcony containing the orchestra was also resplendent with flags and bunting.

“A delightful program was arranged by the committees in charge, in which Capt. William Wenzel’s Liberty Cadets took a prominent part. Z. Wayne Griffin, in his usual inimitable manner, rendered a vocal solo, which was followed by music from buglers and fifers. The cadet quartette also sang several tuneful selections.

“At midnight delicious refreshments were served. Tables were artistically set with vases of peonies and snowball flowers, and streamers of red, white and blue were suspended from the lights. Music was furnished by Harry Johnson’s five-piece orchestra.

“Mobilization of the boy-power of Manistee county—the biggest job since the draft—will be undertaken immediately following the close of the membership and Boy Scout Fund campaigns…under the direction of Dr. Lee A. Lewis.

“Dr. Lewis has ambitious plans. He proposes to make a thorough census of the boys of Scout age. He proposes to classify them and group them according to their interests and associations, and to organize each group into a Boy Scout troop. The organization will be thoroughly democratic, and the humblest laborer’s son will have just as good a chance to rise through the various ranks of Scouting as the wealthiest business man’s son. Advancement depends on merits only, and the progress the recruit makes in absorbing Boy Scout lore.

“’The boys of this county who are now enrolled in the Boy Scout organization can readily be distinguished from those who are not.’ Dr. Lewis pointed out today. ‘They are the boys who are always ready to work when boy volunteers are needed. They are the boys who responded to every patriotic appeal of the government during the war. Boyhood of that sort is worth something to the country. It’s worth developing. It creates a worthwhile citizenship.

“Though coffee has increased in price from 35 to 40 per cent in the past few months, indications are that the price will go higher, according to Manistee dealers.

“That advance has been due, according to coffee companies,

to the war. But now the United States is facing prohibition. This promises to cause another source of stimulation to the coffee and tea trade in the country. Re-opening of trade with the old world has created a great demand for this commodity.

“Growers…are now holding their coffee for price. They are demanding fancy prices in an effort to help lift the Brazilian debt.

“Manistee business men see in the approaching Fourth of July and Homecoming celebration one of the greatest means of showing to former residents the progress of the city during the war period, especially during that past year. They believe that when the visitors, mainly the young people come here and thoroughly view the industrial situation they will prefer to remain in Manistee.

“In order that this Fourth of July may be fittingly celebrated, I hereby permit the use and display of fireworks in the city of Manistee, with the exception of cannon crackers, toy cannons and dangerous explosives, from July 2 to 5, inclusive, and I appeal to the parents or guardians of children to see that caution is displayed in their use, so that no accidents may result therefrom. [Signed] JOSEPH KIRSTER, Mayor.

“Beware you early Fourth of July celebrators! Not until July 2 are you allowed to fire those bursting crackers. A warning was issued today by City Manager P. H. Beauvais against this practice, pursuant to a city ordinance which provides for a mayor’s proclamation on the dates between which they may be fired.

Failure to comply with this order will result in prosecution. A proclamation issued today by Mayor Kirster naming July 2 and 5 as the ‘open season.’

“Announcement of a sweeping increase in telephone service rates effective tomorrow was made today by Manager J. M. Clifford of the Manistee branch of the Michigan State Telephone Company.

“Though an advance in present rates had been anticipated for some time, the receipt yesterday of a notice from the company ordered by the postmaster general calling for an immediate raise was unlooked for. This order is effective nation-wide.

“Approximately 1,100 subscribers of the Manistee exchange

will be affected by the change, the maximum increase being 50 cents a month and the minimum 25 cents. Notices were issued to all subscribers today.

“The Buick touring car of William Lloyd has betrayed its trust and hereafter will be securely muzzled and bound when left alone.

“Miss Helen Lloyd this afternoon parked the car on Oak Street in front of the Woodrow Wilson High school, while she went to attend to her duties as a teacher in that institution. After she got out of sight for a while, the machine broke loose from its moorings and started out on a spin of its own.

“The spin, however, proved costly, thrilling, and almost ended in the mud of Manistee river. As the car, moving slowly reached the grade of Oak street it gained momentum. By the time it got half way down, it had attained great speed. It went so fast, in fact, that nothing could stop it.

“The fountain at the corner tried to act as an obstacle, but failed miserably. The watering trough was torn from the foundation. Then the mail box stood in the way. This, too, found the force too great, and the box was ripped to pieces.

“With a clear right of way, the car headed direct for Manistee River. The path was well selected, too, for it neatly passed between two telephone posts at the Elks temple, and made for the dock. By a sudden turn, the wheels changed direction, crashing into the Martineau feed and grain warehouse.

“There the errant car went dead, and investigation revealed crushed fenders, damaged wheels, and a badly bent front axle.

“There’s a good thing about a dog: he doesn’t pretend to be anything else.

“Skirts will be wider this fall, and shorter. The object is to make walking easier—and to make women buy new-style skirts.

“It is always a good plan to provide for the worst; the best will provide for itself.

“When we have transatlantic air service and something goes wrong with the dudad, the gallant captain will always go down with his ship.

“In a few years now we will probably read of the first blushing White House bridegroom leaning on the arm of the presidentess.

“Molasses, vanilla extract and Jamaica ginger have been found, upon analysis, to contain a high percentage of alcohol. In view of which discovery we may expect shortly to hear something like this: ‘You’re tired, wife; just get out of the kitchen and I’ll do theses dishes.’

“George Abair of Ludington was critically injured and several other Ludington people were painfully bruised and shaken up late yesterday when the Apperson touring car belonging to Mr. Abair left the road at the sharp turn entering Bear Lake and crashed over the bank into a telephone pole. The pole was broken in two places under the force, and the car fell over on its side, pinning the occupants to the ground.

“Two automobiles filled with Ludington people comprised a party that was motoring to Bear Lake to enjoy dinner at Ash’s. The other car belonged to Samuel Snow, Jr. The Snow car, which was first, had been raising considerable dust, making it difficult for Mr. Abair to see the road.

“The first automobile safely made the turn, but Mr. Abair in the dust clouds was unable to distinguish the change in the road until too late.

“DR. H. MAC MULLEN, Physician and Surgeon, 88 Maple Street. Hours—Daily 1:30 to 3:30 P. M. Evenings—Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7 to 8 P. M. Sunday By appointment.

“And now the graduates are all ready to find out just why the finish is called commencement.

“Gradually it is dawning on the American people that there is no scarcity of presidential candidates, even though there is a shortage of presidential timber.”