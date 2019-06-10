Bear Lake’s Belinsky competes in Addix All-Star Football Game

Zach Belinsky was able to play one final game in his prep football career Friday as the Bear Lake lineman competed in the Addix All-Star Game at Hope College’s Ray and Sue Smith Stadium on Friday.

Bear Lake football coach John Prokes was anything but surprised by Belinsky being named an all-star.

“He was the captain of our team the last two years,” Prokes said. “He never came off the field. His junior and senior years he was first-team all-conference on offense and defense. He could do it all. He definitely works hard. He came in sixth in the state in shot put, so he works real hard on that.”

Belinsky played on Team Stars, who topped Team Stripes by a score of 51-15. Belinsky played left tackle in the contest and fit right in with some of the finest players in the state.

“It went really well,” he said. “I knew going into it that the competition was going to be a lot better than what I’m used to, since they’re all all-state kids and everything, but I thought I held my own pretty well.”

Though Belinsky had not donned a pair of shoulder pads since October, it did not take long for him to get used to being back on the gridiron.

“Doing track kept me somewhat in shape for this game,” he said. “At the beginning of the week it took me a little bit to get used to playing football again, but I got back into the swing of things pretty quickly.”

Competing in the game bolsters Belinsky’s already impressive resume. The 2019 graduate earned first-team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in Division 2 8-player football as an offensive lineman and was named first-team all-conference in the West Michigan D League as both an offensive and defensive lineman.

Belinsky’s athletic ability served him well in other sports as well, as he was named second-team All-West Michigan D League in basketball and earned all-state status in the shot put with a sixth-place finish.

“He’ll put in whatever effort is necessary to succeed and help the team and do the best that he can do,” Prokes said. “He’s just a hard worker. He puts in the time and effort that is necessary to take you to that next level — whether that’s playing college ball or playing in this all-star game. He deserves all he gets because of the hard work he puts in.”

Belinsky has plenty of football ahead of him as he will continue to play at the next level at Concordia University Ann Arbor in the fall.

“I’ve always had the dream of playing college football,” he said. “… When they contacted me and told me they wanted me to play, of course I said yes. I’ve been really excited. I’m really looking forward to going there.

“I had a team weekend thing last weekend and it gave me a little taste of what it’s going to be like. I’m so pumped for it.”